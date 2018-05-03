The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Hungary rejects ‘blackmail’ over EU funds- minister
3rd May 2018 - Fayose alleges N5b cash being mobilised for Ekiti APC guber primary
3rd May 2018 - Jigawa generates N10b revenue in 2017 – Accountant General
3rd May 2018 - Codeine cough syrup: NAFDAC investigating indicted pharmaceutical firms, says DG
3rd May 2018 - APC has no preferred candidate for Ekiti guber – NWC
3rd May 2018 - Air Force launches Ground Training Command in Enugu
3rd May 2018 - Visionscape makes remarkable progress in landfill
3rd May 2018 - Codeine: A dangerously useful partner
3rd May 2018 - Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance
3rd May 2018 - Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead
Home / National / Fayose alleges N5b cash being mobilised for Ekiti APC guber primary
FAYOSE EKITI APC

Fayose alleges N5b cash being mobilised for Ekiti APC guber primary

— 3rd May 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has raised the alarm the influx of questionable funds into the state for the Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

He said that genuine lovers of democracy should be worried that over N5 billion cash will be going into mere primary election of a political party that claimed to be fighting corruption.

The governor, who alleged that some of the APC governorship aspirant had earmarked N1 million each to buy 2,000 delegates and other ones between N500,000 and N200,000 for at least 1,500 delegates, said; “If truly President Muhammadu Buhari is truly fighting corruption, anti-corruption agencies will have their searchlights beamed on the conduct of the APC primary election in Ekiti State, with a view to unravelling where the billions of naira cash being share left, right and center are coming from.

“Even those claiming to have integrity among them are saying on live radio programmes that they have enough cash to bribe delegates, this is ridiculous.”

Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, quoted him as saying in a release issued on Wednesday, that it was alarming and questionable how a single aspirant will amass N2 billion to bribe delegates.

He asked: “Were they keeping the money somewhere with the intention of using it to buy their party members that they have impoverished by ruining the country’s economy?

“If they spend over N5 billion just to get the party ticket, how much are they going to spend for the election proper? And where lies their claim to anti-corruption fight?”

The governor however described the naira rain in the APC as the party members’ share from the money their leaders may have looted from either from Ekiti treasury or national treasury.

Governor Fayose said even though he remained confident that the APC will again be defeated in the July 14 governorship election, “the level at which cash is now flying among aspirants of a party that claimed to be fighting corruption is worrisome.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYOSE EKITI APC

Fayose alleges N5b cash being mobilised for Ekiti APC guber primary

— 3rd May 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has raised the alarm the influx of questionable funds into the state for the Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election. He said that genuine lovers of democracy should be worried that over N5 billion cash will be going into mere primary election of a political party that…

  • JIGAWA REVENUE

    Jigawa generates N10b revenue in 2017 – Accountant General

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN The Jigawa State Government, on Thursday, said the state had generated more than N10 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2017. The Accountant General of the state, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed-Amin, disclosed this, in Enugu. Ahmed-Amin spoke at the ongoing three-day State and Local Governance Reform (SLOGOR) Annual Retreat on Public Financial Management Reforms….

  • NAFDAC INVESTIGATING CODEINE

    Codeine cough syrup: NAFDAC investigating indicted pharmaceutical firms, says DG

    — 3rd May 2018

    The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it is investigating the alleged  involvement of four pharmaceutical firms in the Codeine cough syrup saga. It also said that appropriate sanctions would be applied for regulatory violations of any kind. Recall that the pharmaceutical firms located in Lagos, Ilorin and Kano, were…

  • APC EKITI GUBER

    APC has no preferred candidate for Ekiti guber – NWC

    — 3rd May 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the 33 aspirants for the Ekiti State governorship election that the party has no preferred candidate, warning the primary election committee to conduct a free, fair and credible party primary. Speaking while inaugurating the Primaries Committee chaired by the Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa…

  • GROUND COMMAND

    Air Force launches Ground Training Command in Enugu

    — 3rd May 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Nigerian Air Force, on Wednesday, carried out the ground-breaking of its Ground Training Command Headquarters in Enugu.   Speaking in a ceremony that attracted ‘Who is Who’ in Enugu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, disclosed that insurgents in the North East have been reduced to elements that now…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share