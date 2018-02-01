The Sun News
Home / National / Fayose launches free healthcare for Ekiti indigenes

Fayose launches free healthcare for Ekiti indigenes

— 1st February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday flagged off free healthcare services for all residents and indigenes of the state with a starting capital of N120 million.

The flag off ceremony, which took place at the palace of the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Adu Alagbado, had in attendance many people of Ikere, top government functionaries and the traditional monarch of the town, Ogoga.

Earlier, the governor had met with all relevant stakeholders such as traditional rulers, leaders of the transport unions, invited doctors and health workers, market men and women, artisans and community leaders among others, to charge them on the need to sensitize many who should benefit from the scheme.

 “We have to sentisise our people on proper healthcare. Most people rely on some spiritual assistance, believing in miracles for health cases that could be solved with modern medicine. Our particular concern is about women and children. Women have many diseases in their body that don’t materialise on time

“We want to take health campaign to the grassroots. I requested for all doctors and pharmacies to be posted to government houses and hospitals, and we support them with primary healthcare and resident doctors; they would be divided into four and would go round to all local governments, depending on the population of the people. They would conduct tests, go to the roots of peculiar cases, some people’s health problems would be solved with mere information and lecture. We want this benefit to reach all our people in the grassroots.
“We are talking quality healthcare. A lot of women are ashamed because of societal perception about revealing their true health challenges. We are bringing experts who would assist them to reveal these problems and solve them. We will start with five local government areas such as Ise Orun, Emure, Ekiti south west, Ikere and Efon Alaaye.
“I am seeking your assistance to sensitise your people so that they would be available for the exercise. I want you to draw the attention of the medical team to some special cases that they need to pay attention to. You all have a duty to make a success as of the programme.
“We want faith-based organisations to also a create awareness of the free health care programme to the communities.
“We have also put in place a scheme to support 10,000 women, especially those doing petty trades. Let us warn our men to beware of beating women. Any man who beats a woman will be given 7 years imprisonment, ” the governor said.

