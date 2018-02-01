Fayose launches free healthcare for Ekiti indigenes

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday flagged off free healthcare services for all residents and indigenes of the state with a starting capital of N120 million.

The flag off ceremony, which took place at the palace of the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Adu Alagbado, had in attendance many people of Ikere, top government functionaries and the traditional monarch of the town, Ogoga.

Earlier, the governor had met with all relevant stakeholders such as traditional rulers, leaders of the transport unions, invited doctors and health workers, market men and women, artisans and community leaders among others, to charge them on the need to sensitize many who should benefit from the scheme.

“We have to sentisise our people on proper healthcare. Most people rely on some spiritual assistance, believing in miracles for health cases that could be solved with modern medicine. Our particular concern is about women and children. Women have many diseases in their body that don’t materialise on time