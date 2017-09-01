The Sun News
2nd September 2017 - EVANS EXPLODES : …If I die, I die
2nd September 2017 - ROYAL RUMBLE IN IBADAN
2nd September 2017 - ASUU strike: Osinbajo disowns Ngige over negotiation team
2nd September 2017 - Military confirms death of soldier, civilian in ambush by militants
2nd September 2017 - Obaship tussle: Olubadan shuns Agodi praying ground
2nd September 2017 - Sallah: Buhari splashes N.25 million, rice on corps members
2nd September 2017 - Sallah tragedy: Five children, 21 others die in auto crashes
2nd September 2017 - Cleric writes UN, others, over Biafra agitators
2nd September 2017 - Enugu approves N310m for council election
2nd September 2017 - Buhari directs emergency response to Benue flooding
Home / Cover / Politics / Fayose in turban, joins Muslims for prayers

Fayose in turban, joins Muslims for prayers

— 1st September 2017

Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose joined Muslim faithfuls in the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Fayose was seen in an Islamic regalia, including a turban and participate in the eid prayers at the Muslim Community Praying Ground, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti .

  1. susan 2nd September 2017 at 5:29 am
    You can see the disgust on the faces around that clown called fayose. Ekiti people be patient , judgement day is just round the corner.

EVANS EXPLODES : …If I die, I die

— 2nd September 2017

Says he’s ready to plead guilty to all charges to teach others a lesson By CHIOMA IGBOKWE Wherever you are, please, lift your hands and pray for the ‘billionaire kidnapper,’ “Evans” Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, the man whose Igbo native names roughly translate as “God-leads-me-in-whatever-I-do” (for Chukwudumeme), “Death-is-no respecter-of-a-warrior/great man” (Onwuamadike). He needs prayer, a lot of…

  • ROYAL RUMBLE IN IBADAN

    — 2nd September 2017

    The intrigues, politics of 32 new kings By YINKA OLUDAYISI FABOWALE “Koseleri!” is a Yoruba word, which means unprecedented, historic, unique, exceptional. In Oyo State, this word is both a slogan and cognomen popularized by political sycophants in trumpeting the achievements of the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and his All Progressives Congress (APC) government…

  • ASUU strike: Osinbajo disowns Ngige over negotiation team

    — 2nd September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The ray of hope which emerged Wednesday for embattled students of public-owned universities with the announcement, that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, had taken over the headship of the Federal Government team that will negotiate with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been denied by the Presidency….

  • Military confirms death of soldier, civilian in ambush by militants

    — 2nd September 2017

    The Joint Military Force deployed to the Niger Delta, has confirmed the death of two personnel, a soldier and a civilian during an ambush by suspected militants. Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, spokesman of the Joint Force, confirmed the development in Yenagoa on Friday. He debunked earlier reports that four soldiers and a civilian died in the…

  • Obaship tussle: Olubadan shuns Agodi praying ground

    — 2nd September 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said he is not against the current Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, from becoming Olubadan of Ibadanland if God permits. He spoke against the backdrop of an objection of Ladoja to the review of Olubadan chieftaincy…

