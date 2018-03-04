The Sun News
Fayose, Ikpeazu, Okowa arrive Gombe for PDP governors meeting

Fayose, Ikpeazu, Okowa arrive Gombe for PDP governors meeting

— 4th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

Ahead of the scheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors meeting later Sunday evening, Daily Sun can confirm that three governors have already arrived for the meeting expected to commence at 7pm.

Daily Sun reports that governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have already arrived Gombe for the meeting.

The three governors on arrival entered into a brief meeting with their host, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, before the host and Fayose left for an undisclosed location.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as well as other PDP governors are expected to arrive Gombe for the meeting.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th March 2018 at 6:10 pm
    Reply

    PDP is dead, APC is dead, 2019 is dead, there is no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

