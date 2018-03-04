Fayose, Ikpeazu, Okowa arrive Gombe for PDP governors meeting— 4th March 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe Ahead of the scheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors meeting later Sunday evening, Daily Sun can confirm that three governors have already arrived for the meeting expected to commence at 7pm. Daily Sun reports that governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have already arrived…
