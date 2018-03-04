Fayose, Ikpeazu, Okowa arrive Gombe for PDP governors meeting

Ali Abare, Gombe

Ahead of the scheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors meeting later Sunday evening, Daily Sun can confirm that three governors have already arrived for the meeting expected to commence at 7pm.

Daily Sun reports that governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have already arrived Gombe for the meeting.

The three governors on arrival entered into a brief meeting with their host, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, before the host and Fayose left for an undisclosed location.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as well as other PDP governors are expected to arrive Gombe for the meeting.