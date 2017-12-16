The Sun News
Fayose felicitates with Buhari @ 75

— 16th December 2017

…Knocks him on performance

…Advises President to quit the stage when ovation is loudest

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The Ekiti State Governor, however, urged the president to quit the stage when the ovation is loudest.
In an interaction with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, the governor said President Buhari had served the nation as far as he could with his advance age.
In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Governor Fayose said President Buhari required the prayers of all Nigerians.
“This is to congratulate Mr President as he clocks 75. I want to thank God for his life and pray for good health in the service of our nation and that he continues to age with grace. I wish him the best. He represents us all and we owe him prayers and cooperation where necessary, just as we also need to criticise him too where necessary,” he said.
Asked what he would tell the President if he sees him on his birthday, Fayose said he would congratulate him, not minding the political differences between them.
Asked what would be his advice to the President on his rumoured second term bid, Fayose noted that it would be honourable for the President to call it quit now.
“I am not a fan of an old man and this is not personal and peculiar to President Buhari. We need an agile president come 2019. We need somebody that is experienced and agile. He shouldn’t contest and the decision is his and his party. But that is not going to stop me and my party from taking over from him and his party come 2019,” he added.

