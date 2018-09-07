Fayose, Fayemi lock horns over alleged sales of  ultra modern market, others

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and the Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, exchanged verbal warfare over allegations on sales of some state government property including Oja Oba ultra modern market and some landed property.

Fayemi had recently through a public notice issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode issued a public notice urging public to beware moves by the out going governor to dispose of some valuable properties of Ekiti state government through alleged shady arrangement.

But reacting to the allegation, Fayose said that he remains the governor of the state legally till October 16 urging Fayemi to wait for his time he would be sworn in.

The public notice reads in part: “The attention of the Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has been drawn to the clandestine moves by the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose to hurriedly dispose off some valuable properties of Ekiti State Government through shady arrangements.

“Some of the properties are: i. A large expanse of land between Ondo State Civil Service Commission and Elan Club, in front of Government Printing Press, Alagbaka, Akure. ii. Erinfun Livestock Development Center, covering 600 hectares of land along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti. iii. The new Oja Oba Market, among others.

“We hereby inform and advise the general public, particularly prospective buyers to be circumspect in entering into any transaction with the outgoing Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose in respect of any of the properties mentioned above or any other one whatsoever as the incoming administration may not recognize or give effect to such transactions.“A word is enough for the wise!

Reacting, Governor Fayose said, “the governor-elect is wasting his time. I am still the governor of Ekiti State till October 15 legitimately.

“He is only ranting. That is ranting. He should wait for his time. Somebody stole a mandate and he is still claiming to have a mandate.

“It is the kind of leadership we have in the country that cause this kind of issue. I was elected for a four year term which will end in about 6 weeks’ time, I will function till the last day of my departure.

“If he likes, he can do what he like during his tenure. The record will be there for him.

“Was he the one that build the market? I build it and I am allocating it. The people will have legal backing to protect them.

“They want to come and give it to their cronies. I will do my legitimate job until the last day of my departure.

“Even if I want to sell Ekiti property, I am still the Governor here. When he comes, everything will be in public domain.

“ How will I have spent four years meritoriously, done great jobs including the flyover, governor office and the high court complex and the option I will have is to sell them, I am not a charlatan.

“I must do everything to protect the interest of these people. they want to come and allocate the market to their cronies, I will not allow that,” Governor Fayose said.