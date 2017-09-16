The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2017 - Fayose excited as Ekiti tops NECO results again
16th September 2017 - Herdsmen attack capable of breaking Nigeria –Falae
16th September 2017 - Rangers: Ugwuanyi inaugurates 10-man probe panel
16th September 2017 - B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 
16th September 2017 - How 30 passengers perished, 10 injured on Lagos-lbadan Expressway
16th September 2017 - I-G deploys 500 mobile policemen to Aba
16th September 2017 - Buhari returns to London after UN outing –Presidency
16th September 2017 - My dad expected me to be tough but… – Steve Babaeko
16th September 2017 - Being a Dad : Things parents of successful children do
16th September 2017 - Being a Mom : Ways you can help your children succeed at school
Home / National / Fayose excited as Ekiti tops NECO results again

Fayose excited as Ekiti tops NECO results again

— 16th September 2017

Efforts by the Ayodele Fayose-led administration in Ekiti State to reposition the education sector have again yielded positive results as the state retained her first position in the National Examinations Council secondary leaving examinations conducted by the body for 2017.

The good news was broken in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday by Governor, Ayodele Fayose while meeting retirees at the Government House, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi. Recall that the state came first in the same examinations in 2016 among the 36 states in the country.

Also, going by available data, the state is set to also improve significantly in her position in the West African Examinations Council.

“Our efforts in the education sector are yielding positive results, we have retained our first and leading position in this year’s NECO examinations. Last year, we came first and we have done it again.

“I am promising the people of the state that we are going to maintain that leading position throughout my tenure and it will continue by the grace of God when my deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka takes over from me.

“Apart from being diligent, he is the one supervising the education sector and I am proud of his commitment to duty and I am assuring you that with him in the saddle, things would get better”.

“Last year when we came first, some critics who would not see anything good in other people said we reaped from what our predecessor left. Now we have proved them wrong. We are the first when it comes to the motivation of teachers and assisting them with teaching aids and materials. No state celebrates teachers like we do during the annual Teachers’ Day,” he said.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose excited as Ekiti tops NECO results again

— 16th September 2017

Efforts by the Ayodele Fayose-led administration in Ekiti State to reposition the education sector have again yielded positive results as the state retained her first position in the National Examinations Council secondary leaving examinations conducted by the body for 2017. The good news was broken in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday by Governor, Ayodele Fayose while meeting…

  • Herdsmen attack capable of breaking Nigeria –Falae

    — 16th September 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has said that the incessant attack on farms by Fulani herdsmen was capable of causing ethnic crisis in the country. The former SGF observed that if the attack by the herdsmen and invasion of farms by their cattle continue,…

  • Rangers: Ugwuanyi inaugurates 10-man probe panel

    — 16th September 2017

    Following the recent dissolution of the Board and Management of the Rangers Management Corporation, among other decisions, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated a 10-man Administrative Panel of Inquiry on Rangers International Football Club, “to carry out a diagnostic investigation of the problems of the Club”. The panel which comprises state chairmen of…

  • B’Haram committing war crime with child bombers –UN 

    — 16th September 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations says the use of child fighters and child bombers by Boko Haram constitutes war crime and crime against humanity. The world body also said the insurgents have used 140 children mostly girls in series of attacks including suicide bombing in the volatile northeast States. Unicef Country Representative and UN…

  • How 30 passengers perished, 10 injured on Lagos-lbadan Expressway

    — 16th September 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan An auto accident on the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Thursday night has claimed the lives of 30 passengers and 10 others  injured. The accident, which involved two 18-seater Mazda buses painted white with two green stripes on each side and believed to be Oyo State colour for commercial buses, occurred at Kilometre…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share