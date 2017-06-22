The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Fayose declares for 2019 presidency
22nd June 2017 - Obaseki appoints 7 special advisers
22nd June 2017 - We’ll resist NLNG bill amendment –Wike
22nd June 2017 - 100 Amnesty delegates clinch 11th fellowship  
22nd June 2017 - Bayelsa govt seals Chinese company over tax default
22nd June 2017 - Group condemns NDA activities in Niger Delta
22nd June 2017 - Rep decries spate of abandoned projects in FUNAI
22nd June 2017 - Threat to life: Ikpeazu petitions igp over Nwosu’s allegations
22nd June 2017 - Nigeria to become 3rd most populous country by 2050 – UN report
22nd June 2017 - FG to slash price of rice –Minister
Home / National / Fayose declares for 2019 presidency

Fayose declares for 2019 presidency

— 22nd June 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A pro-Fayose rally to signal the continuity agenda of Governor Ayodele Fayose in 2018, yesterday shut down Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.
The governor told the rally that the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) will take over the presidential villa from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.
At other fora, Fayose said he would contest the 2019 presidency and take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.
Women and men from all walks of life, artisans, civil servants, Okada riders, drivers, mechanics, market women, students, youths, old and young and even the crippled and others with several disabilities joined the governor to march through the capital city.
They were clad in several campaign attires with had various inscriptions.
The huge crowd, which displayed their voters’ cards, sang songs and danced profusely in the hot sun in support of a man they believe in.
The huge turn-out was as a result of an earlier successful grassroots mobilisation of the people ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial poll several months ago.
The grassroots mobilisation, tagged: Oshoko Mass Movement (OMM) had began a mass recruitment of 10,000 Ekiti people from each of the the 15 local government areas of the state.
A standby music band which was part of the rally provided sweet songs in appreciation to the public as the crowd marched through the city.
Fayose started the rally from his campaign office named Oshoko political institute inside the government house. He addressed the crowd after launching the office.
“We are holding this rally to show the opposition that the people of Ekiti are on our side. The era of rigging and money bag politics is gone. We have defeated them in June 2014 but they said it was the military that won the election
“The seat of power in Aso-Rock will change from APC to PDP in 2019. Today, we are celebrating the victory of light over darkness in June 21, 2014. On that day, the power of the people prevails over those of them in power. You spoke in one voice and had me elected to turn around your fortunes. Today, you are living witnesses to the difference in our government.”
Taking a critical swipe at the APC-led President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrateion, Fayose described the Federal Government as anti-Ekiti, accusing it of budgeting no project for the state in the 2017 appropriation law.
He said the people of the state will revolt against the APC during the 2018 governorship because of his poor performance and its insensitivity to the plight of Ekiti populace.
He also accused the Federal Government of sweeping under the carpet, the panel set up to try many APC’s cronies.
Today, I am here to appreciate all of you and remind you that they said the 16-0 of 2014 of was photochromic and later militarised election. This time, they are the owners of INEC, Army, Police, Civil Defence, DSS and others; we should make it expressly clear that
despite these machineries in their hands, we can defeat them like we did in 2014, if not more,” he said.
He assured that he will leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti a better place for all, adding: “Also, by the grace of God, I will not leave this state a debtor of salary.”
The governor urged Nigerians as well as the international community to pay attention to Ekiti State in regard to activities before, during and after the 2018 governorship election, saying: “The 2018 election in Ekiti is one election that everyone should be interested in. The whole world should monitor events before, during and after the election and let whoever that will win the election, win in a free and fair atmosphere.
“Currently, I am in court to seek redress for the coup-de-tat of 2006 by the declaration of state of emergency by the civilian junta of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It is my belief that the court that granted me the relief that the impeachment was a nullity will equally restore justice by establishing the fact that I deserve another tenure
“Nevertheless, whether the continuity is by Ayo Fayose or any member of his political family, it is still continuity, which I have asked you to support.”
Berating the APC, Governor Fayose said: “Those who trade in lies and propaganda daily are in control of the Federal government and as at today, is there anything that they have done for us in Ekiti? The answer is No!
“We have a representative in the federal executive council and we have someone who is working with the acting president. But they are self-seekers who do not believe in the Ekiti project. They were the people, who during their four years reign, plunged our state into debt and destroyed the economy of the state. They made our state to be indebted till year 2036 by their maladministration.
“Two years in office, they cannot point to a single benefit derived from their government by Ekiti State.
“We are, therefore, saying never again to these looters, financial devourers and enemies of our state who only believe in themselves and not in the progress of our state.”
He said Nigerians should note that since he took over the mantle of leadership of Ekiti State, no politically motivated attack or violence had been witnessed and no life had been lost to political violence in the state.
“I wish to state that as we approach the 2018 election, this continuity that seek will not be at the expense of the blood of any Ekiti person.
“If I have my way, I will call for an election today for Nigerians and the international community to see that anytime, any day, APC will be roundly defeated here,” he said.
Going down memory lane, the governor said; “Today marks the third year anniversary as my election. You will recall that I was recalled by what can be likened to a civilian coup-de-tat on October 16, 2006. But
on this day, June 21, 2014, you overwhelmingly re-elected me as your governor.
“Despite the fact the incumbent governor then, Dr Kayode Fayemi accepted defeat and congratulated me for winning the election, he later reneged, having been prevailed upon and deceived by a few who
obviously could not comprehend their loss of power in the state.
“However, the sacred mandate of the people of Ekiti could not be snatched in spite of the strategy of the wicked who attempted what has never been done in the political history of Nigeria by trying to prevent me from being sworn-in.
“To the glory of God, I was sworn-in and again, in their dubious manner, they attempted to take the mandate through the backdoor by plotting my impeachment even when I had not spent one month in office.
I thank Ekiti people for resisting another civilian coup in the state even at the risk of their lives.
“Today, despite the way and manner they wrecked the economy of the state; we have been able to chart a new path for the development of our state. This can be seen in the physical developments witnessed in the state since we assumed office.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayose declares for 2019 presidency

— 22nd June 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A pro-Fayose rally to signal the continuity agenda of Governor Ayodele Fayose in 2018, yesterday shut down Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State. The governor told the rally that the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) will take over the presidential villa from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. At other fora, Fayose…

Share

  • Obaseki appoints 7 special advisers

    — 22nd June 2017

    • Directs CP to probe suspected herdsmen killing Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appointed Prof. Julius Ihonvbere as chairman, Strategic Planning Team, Governor’s Office, a statement endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie said. In addition, the governor named Chief Osaro Idah as special adviser on Political and Community Matters,…

    Share

  • We’ll resist NLNG bill amendment –Wike

    — 22nd June 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state will join forces with other South South governors to stop the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Bill. Wike also said his administration would defend the economy of the state and the South South geo-political zone. The governor said agitations in the region remained…

    Share

  • 100 Amnesty delegates clinch 11th fellowship  

    — 22nd June 2017

    100 delegates of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have been inducted as fellows of the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality. The newly-inducted fellows are the first tranche of delegates to conclude a month-long training at the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The training explored the diverse opportunities in Nigeria’s tourism…

    Share

  • Bayelsa govt seals Chinese company over tax default

    — 22nd June 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Government yesterday sealed off a Chinese company, Hilong Oil Services and Engineering Company, over alleged tax default. According to investigations, the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) was at the company premises to seal it off over alleged N109.5 million tax default. Findings indicated that the company, which renders services…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share