Home / Elections / National / Fayose committed no offence supporting deputy – PDP Chieftain
Fayose committed no offence supporting deputy – PDP Chieftain

— 30th April 2018

NAN

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Senator Ighoyota Amori, said Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti had not committed any offence by supporting his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, to succeed him.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that Fayose, like every other PDP member, had the right to support any aspirant to be the party’s flag-bearer for any election.

He said that what was important was to have credible primary to elect a candidate for the July 14 poll, and assured that the PDP national leadership would conduct a fair primary for the candidate to emerge.

“The good thing is that the delegates for the primary are known already; so, the process cannot be manipulated.

“There are statutory delegates, who are also known to everybody, and there is no dispute about that.

“If you also look at the committee that will conduct the primaries, they are made up of credible people.

“It is going to be open because PDP wants to test its sincerity with the coming elections in Ekiti and Osun. So, nobody should exercise any fear at all about fairness and transparency,’’ he said

Amori, who is the Political Adviser to the National Chairman of PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, explained that Fayose’s support to his deputy in the governorship race would not give the aspirant automatic ticket.

He said there had been many instances where the incumbent supported a candidate and such candidate failed.

“For me, people should exercise their freedom to support anybody they want to support. What is important is that the national body should conduct free and fair primary.

“I am telling you that the Uche Secondus-led executive will conduct a free and fair primary for all of them.

“We know that if a flag-bearer is elected through free and fair primary, the election is almost won.

“When other aspirants do not feel cheated knowing that everything came out clean and clear, and that the candidate was determined by the electorate, everybody will support the candidate.’’

Amori said that the aspirants in the party for the Ekiti contest were now in good term since they were assured of credible primary.

He urged all party stakeholders in the state to work in unison for the success of the party in the election.

