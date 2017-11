Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has commiserated with former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the death of his first son, Jide.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, Governor Fayose, who said he received the news of Jide’s death with shock, prayed that the Almighty Allah will console the Asiwaju Tinubu’s family.

“I commiserate with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the sudden death of his son, Jide. May God console him and the Tinubu’s family, and may Jide’s soul rest in peace.

“I feel the pains of the Tinubu’s especially Asiwaju himself and I can only pray that God will console them and grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.