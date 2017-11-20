The Sun News
Home / National / Fayose celebrates Jonathan at 60, mourns Ekwueme

Fayose celebrates Jonathan at 60, mourns Ekwueme

— 20th November 2017

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as the pillar that has held the nation’s democracy from falling, saying Jonathan’s political tolerance is second to none in the nation’s history.

The governor said this in a statement to mark the former president’s 60th birthday.

In a press release by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor said Jonathan’s contributions to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country would never be forgotten.

“I celebrate you, Your Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as you hit the diamond. You are indeed a rare gem as far as politics, leadership and nationalism are concerned. You lived your words that politics is not a do-or-die affair when you relinquished power despite the many flaws in the election that brought your opponent to power.

” Your great attribute of political tolerance made you overlooked many evils said and done about your person and administration. Nigerians are now living witnesses to how lesser statements have become hate speeches. Because you are a man of destiny, any effort to pull you down will fail.

“Happy birthday and many happy returns of the day and on behalf of my family and the good people of Ekiti State, I wish you many years of fruitful contributions to the growth and development of our dear nation,” he said.

Also, the governor commiserated with the Ekwueme Family, the people of Anambra State and Nigerians in general over the demise of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.

He described the late vice president as a humanist who held no grudge against political enemies.

“Moreover, Dr Ekwueme’s contributions to the formation of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party are etched in our minds. He joined others to struggle for the enthronement of democracy in the face of tyranny at its highest level. May his gentle soul find repose in the bosom of the Lord,” he added.

