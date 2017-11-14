The Sun News
14th November 2017 - Fayose carpets Buhari over sack of 22,000 Kaduna teachers,
14th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Obiano laments his life in danger
14th November 2017 - Super Eagles whip Argentina
14th November 2017 - EFCC, NGF reject autonomy for NFIU
14th November 2017 - STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos
14th November 2017 - Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari
14th November 2017 - I’m incomplete without Kalu, says Ike Oye, APGA national chairman
14th November 2017 - Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari
Fayose carpets Buhari over sack of 22,000 Kaduna teachers,

14th November 2017

Says, ‘APC govt. turning workers sack to policy’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned President
Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the Kaduna State Government’s planned
sack of about 22,000 teachers that purportedly failed competency test
conducted by the State Government.

The governor said; “By openly supporting the sack of about 22,000
teachers in Kaduna State, President Buhari has approved loss of jobs
as the official policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead
of creation of three million jobs per year that the party promised
Nigerians.”

Governor Fayose made remarks while giving out hundreds of eye glasses to Ekiti teachers to assist them in reading properly. He also gave some bags of rice and cash to the teachers.

Governor Fayose who reiterated his total commitment to the
welfare of workers in Ekiti State, said; “Not minding the State’s
inability to pay salary as at when due, owing to paucity of fund, I
will not sack any worker under any guise.”

Fayose who said it was better to retrain the teachers instead of sacking them added that it was sad that President Buhari, whose government
promised to create jobs for Nigerians, is supporting throwing of about
22,000 teachers to the labour market after causing loss of millions of
jobs in the private sector and collapse of several companies.

He said the President’s position was a pointer that labour leaders in
the country should prepare for mass sack of workers by the APC
governments both at federal and State levels.

“Here in Ekiti State, the immediate past APC government used
competency test to demote many secondary school principals, vice
principals and primary school head teachers, leading to sudden death
of many of them. The government then tried to force the competency
test on the teachers but they resisted.

“Today, students in Ekiti State are still being taught by the same
teachers that the APC government said were not competent and the
students were the ones whose performance gave the State first position
in NECO in 2016 and 2017. The State also moved from 26 percent
performance in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination
in 2014 to 36.5 percent in 2015, 42 percent in 2016 and 74.86 percent
in 2017.

“Therefore, instead of hiding under competency test to sack teachers,
the APC government both at States and federal government levels should
come to Ekiti State and learn how we were able to get optimum
performance from the same set of teachers the immediate past APC
government in the State labeled incompetent and harassed with
competency test.

While declaring that it was not the right for any state government to
set exams for teachers, Governor Fayose said; “The Teachers
Registration Council of Nigeria was set up for the purpose of
regulating the teaching profession in Nigeria.”

 

