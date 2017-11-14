Fayose carpets Buhari over sack of 22,000 Kaduna teachers,

Says, ‘APC govt. turning workers sack to policy’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned President

Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the Kaduna State Government’s planned

sack of about 22,000 teachers that purportedly failed competency test

conducted by the State Government.

The governor said; “By openly supporting the sack of about 22,000

teachers in Kaduna State, President Buhari has approved loss of jobs

as the official policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead

of creation of three million jobs per year that the party promised

Nigerians.”

Governor Fayose made remarks while giving out hundreds of eye glasses to Ekiti teachers to assist them in reading properly. He also gave some bags of rice and cash to the teachers.

Governor Fayose who reiterated his total commitment to the

welfare of workers in Ekiti State, said; “Not minding the State’s

inability to pay salary as at when due, owing to paucity of fund, I

will not sack any worker under any guise.”

Fayose who said it was better to retrain the teachers instead of sacking them added that it was sad that President Buhari, whose government

promised to create jobs for Nigerians, is supporting throwing of about

22,000 teachers to the labour market after causing loss of millions of

jobs in the private sector and collapse of several companies.

He said the President’s position was a pointer that labour leaders in

the country should prepare for mass sack of workers by the APC

governments both at federal and State levels.

“Here in Ekiti State, the immediate past APC government used

competency test to demote many secondary school principals, vice

principals and primary school head teachers, leading to sudden death

of many of them. The government then tried to force the competency

test on the teachers but they resisted.

“Today, students in Ekiti State are still being taught by the same

teachers that the APC government said were not competent and the

students were the ones whose performance gave the State first position

in NECO in 2016 and 2017. The State also moved from 26 percent

performance in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination

in 2014 to 36.5 percent in 2015, 42 percent in 2016 and 74.86 percent

in 2017.

“Therefore, instead of hiding under competency test to sack teachers,

the APC government both at States and federal government levels should

come to Ekiti State and learn how we were able to get optimum

performance from the same set of teachers the immediate past APC

government in the State labeled incompetent and harassed with

competency test.

While declaring that it was not the right for any state government to

set exams for teachers, Governor Fayose said; “The Teachers

Registration Council of Nigeria was set up for the purpose of

regulating the teaching profession in Nigeria.”