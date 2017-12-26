Fayose begins sale of govt fuel to Ekiti residents

The Sun News
From Wole Balogun, Adorable Ekiti and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday made good his promise to sell 80 percent of government house fuel to residents of the state at official price of N145. 

He personally supervised the commencement of the selling of the product at Alade Filling Station in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. 

The governor, again accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of deliberately using fuel scarcity to browbeat Nigerians into accepting increase pump price.

He said though the Federal Government intends to increase the pump price, but it didn’t know how to go about it.

Fayose said he decided to sell government petrol to people at control price to alleviate their suffering.

“This is the sacrifice we have to make as a responsible government to alleviate the suffering of the people, because this is a black Christmas.

“It is time for Nigerians to take me seriously that the federal government wants to increase the pump price. Ordinarily, the N145 is too much for the people not to talk of increasing it. Today, I tell you that there is queue even at black market.

“This is also why I decided not to be part of the $1 billion Boko Haram funds because our needs vary. Not until Nigeria is run like a federation, we will only be wasting our time. People must decide the way forward for Nigeria.

“I have said it before that 2019 is an opportunity for Nigerians to make a choice, either to change the change or to continue this suffering,” he said.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has called on fuel marketers to stop hoarding, profiteering and other unethical practices capable of making life more difficult for the residents of the state.

The governor also charged law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to take charge of fuel stations that are dispensing fuel to checkmate unruly and disorderly public conducts capable of disrupting free traffic flow.

In a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, the governor urged residents and managers of fillings stations where fuel is available to be orderly and peaceful. 

He insisted that there should not be more than a single lane of vehicles on the queue to prevent traffic congestion and accidents, noting that on no account must any road be blocked or made impassable as a result of fuel queue. 

The governor added that filling stations must observe all safety rules to prevent accidents and fire outbreaks.

