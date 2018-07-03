Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose yesterday raised the alarm that ex-Chief Security Officer (CSO), to the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, Hakeem Abiola as well as the former Aide De’ Camp (ADC), Adeyemi Ajayi are in the state, leading policemen to conduct illegal arrest of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and to harass the electorate ahead of the July 14 governorship election. He also alleged that Akin Fakorede, head of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS,) in Rivers State, was being considered for redeployment to the state. In a state broadcast on Monday, he also alleged that three senior officers of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and INEC commissioner, Amina Zakari were plotting with Fayemi to rig the poll. The police, INEC and Zakari have denied the allegations.

Condemning the alleged plot, Fayose called on the relevant authorities, particularly the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakibu to investigate his claims. He said: “As the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State draws closer, disturbing and worrisome information on plots to rig the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and subvert the will of Ekiti people, have come to our attention. “INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. Amina Zakari, two Deputy Directors (ICT Dept), Mr. Paschal Uwaenwe and Mr. Abdulrazaq Agboola Yusuf as well as Director (Procurement Dept), Mr. Kenneth Ukeagu are the arrowheads of rigging plot. “They are to pre-load card readers, supply faulty card readers to Ado and Ikere as well as provide ballot papers for stuffing of ballot boxes, Forms EC8A, EC8B and EC8C series and other sensitive election materials. Two sets of the Forms are to be procured bearing the same Serial Numbers. One set will be handed to Fayemi to change results of 503 Polling Units.

“Fayemi and other APC leaders have been meeting with these three INEC officials in Akure and Abuja and they are reporting directly to Mrs Amina Zakari. “Also, Mr. Akin Fakorede oftheFederal SARSisbeing considered for secondment to Ekiti State for the election. Nigerians are aware of the ignoble roles Akin Fakorede played in Rivers State and they want him to play the same role in Ekiti. “The Armed policemen to be coordinated by Fayemi’s ex ADC and Akin Fakorede are to invade the already selected 503 Polling Units, shoot sporadically in the air to scare voters away so as to be able to perpetrate the fraud.

“Our question is; why will DSS and the Police post Fayemi’s ex security aides to Ekiti for an election in which he is a candidate? We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the DSS Director, Lawal Daura to allow Ekiti election to be credible by ensuring impartiality of their men. “We also call on the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to prevail on his officials listed above, who appear bent on frustrating the electoral commission for monetary gains. They must not be allowed to play any role in the Ekiti election. He should cause an investigation into the issues raised and personalities mentioned. Most importantly, INEC Forms, especially EC8A, EC8B and EC8C must be countersigned by chairman or his trusted designate.