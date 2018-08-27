– The Sun News
ARAOYE

Fayemi’s ex-aide joins National Assembly race in Ekiti

— 27th August 2018
A former special adviser to the former minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, Makinde Araoye, has declared his intention to contest the Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1 seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In the letter of intention addressed to the leadership of the party, Araoye said his decision to join the race came after consultations with leaders and major stakeholders of the party.
Araoye, who insisted the constituency had suffered poor representation in the last four years, said it is time competent citizens of the area with passion for its development, unite to give the constituency a better and more purposeful representation.
Noting that governance had been adversely affected in the state in the last four years, Araoye said it is incumbent on well-meaning citizens to rise and be a part of the rescue mission to restore the dignity and honour of the people.
He saluted the courage of the leaders and members of the APC, as demonstrated in the just concluded governorship election won by Fayemi, saying the party must ensure it wins all the state and National Assembly seats in the coming general election, so that the in-coming APC-led administration can make maximum impact.
The aspirant, who is the pillar behind the MKD Social Security programme that covers the six local government areas in the South senatorial district, said youth empowerment, job creation and social support for the elderly and less privileged citizens would be his top priorities if elected.
