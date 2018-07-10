The Sun News
FAYEMI - FAYOSE - BREACH OF PEACE

Fayemi’s campaign warns Fayose over alleged planned breach of peace

— 10th July 2018

Chukwudi Nweje

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned Governor Ayodele Fayose against plan to cause trouble during and after the Tuesday mega rally for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The warning came on the heels of disruption of the stakeholders meeting by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Eagle Hall, Ado-Ekiti, on Monday.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, in a statement on Monday, warned that Fayose would be held accountable for any breach of peace if anything untoward happened at the rally.

“The disruption of the stakeholders meeting today (Monday) by members of PDP is condemnable, but expected against the backdrop of Fayose’s activities across the state in the last few days.

“He had earlier hinted publicly that something will happen on Tuesday that will shock Ekiti people, and events in the last two days have pointed to that direction with thugs being imported to the state to breach public peace.

“After disrupting the meeting this morning (Monday), Fayose has been inviting drivers’ union leaders, asking them to withdraw their vehicles from the roads tomorrow to cause traffic crisis in order to hurt the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ekiti State to attend APC’s grand mega rally as campaign activities draw to a close ahead of the July 14 poll.

“We are aware of the directive to drivers to park their vehicles in the Government House grounds in a desperate bid to cripple traffic to disrupt Tuesday APC rally.

“We are also aware that he has threatened to smash vehicles found on the roads conveying residents from one point to the order.

“This is a reckless conduct by a governor who is supposed to conduct himself in decorous manner expected of a man in high office. APC has been having good working relationship with Ekiti State drivers over the years and so we wonder why the governor is now bent on destroying that relationship.

“We hereby advise the drivers to ignore Fayose, who has done nothing for them in the last three and half years but suddenly realised that N10,000 is what he needs to destroy the good working relationship between the drivers and APC.

“Again, intent to cause public disorder, Fayose is planning to invite Ekiti youths he has been deceiving with job promises in the last three years to the Government House on Tuesday to submit their job application forms, all in a bid to cause confusion that may lead to breakdown of law and order,” Olujobi said. He warned that the governor would be held accountable for any breach of security during the President’s visit, saying that Fayose’s sabotage plot was not only deliberate to cause disruption of public peace, but also a direct threat to the President’s security.

Share