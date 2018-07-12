The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot
12th July 2018 - Stormy day for Stormy Daniels, as she’s arrested at strip club
12th July 2018 - Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production
12th July 2018 - NOUN VC conferred with Society for Peace, Conflict Fellowship
12th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand reiterate call for free, fair, credible poll
12th July 2018 - 2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers
12th July 2018 - The ISIS threat alert
12th July 2018 - Driving sustainable economic growth through plant conservation
12th July 2018 - Government by speculation
12th July 2018 - Winners and losers of 2018 World Cup
Home / Elections / National / Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot
EKITI

Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot

— 12th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado -kiti

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned the Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged plot to concoct figures as valid votes in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in Saturday governorship election in the university.

A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, said the campaign team was in possession of information that the leadership of the university was under strict instruction allegedly by Governor Ayodele Fayose to deliver 10,000 votes to PDP in the university.

“We are in possession of credible information that the unnecessary shifts in students’ examinations schedule was informed by fraudulent plot to manipulate election results in EKSU to make the figures that will emerge from the school look real and credible.

“Students are supposed to conclude their examinations on July 12 and immediately vacate the campus for their homes before the election on July 14.

“But because of the sinister motives by Governor Ayodele Fayose, he forced the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, to shift the remaining parts of students examinations till after July 14, the day of the governorship, to enable him carry out his plan to deliver the planned 10,000 votes and justify the figures with the presence of students on campus.

“We are also in possession of information bordering on threat that if the Vice Chancellor hopes to keep his job, he as the head of the school must deliver 10,000 votes to PDP and it is on the basis of this that examinations dates were altered to carry out the plot.

“By this statement, we put both Prof. Bandele and INEC on notice that we are aware of the plot and we want to counsel both INEC officials and the vice chancellor that they should not get themselves involved in a crime that will make them end their careers in jail.

“Our interactions with both staff and students have suggested that they will vote against Fayose’s candidate, Prof. Olusola Eleka, because of alleged anti-people policies of Fayose’s administration, including tax burden on varsity staff, non-payment of salaries and allowances, exorbitant school fees, non-payment of subvention and infrastructure decay, among others, which Eleka hopes to inherit and sustain.

“We urge voters to be vigilant and guide their votes against manipulation while security agencies should pay special attention to this dastardly plot to nip it in the bud so that the votes of Ekiti people can count,” Olujobi said.

Warning Fayose to stop day-dreaming that Eleka would be the next governor to protect him after leaving the office, he added that the success of Fayemi’s mega rally, on Tuesday, had proven conclusively that Fayose had lost grounds.

“It is good that Fayose had said that the level of success of his order to transporters to withdraw their services on Tuesday to hurt Fayemi’s rally would determine the level of his acceptance among Ekiti people.

“Now that the drivers and okada operators had disobeyed Fayose’s order with Ekiti people coming out in thousands to make Fayemi’s rally a success, it is clear that Fayose will become desperate to win the election.

“But we warn Bandele and INEC to stay clear of criminal conspiracy that will end their careers in prison.

“We urge security agencies to pay special attention to EKSU during the voting exercise,” Olujobi concluded.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot

— 12th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado -kiti The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned the Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged plot to concoct figures as valid votes in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in Saturday governorship election in…

  • KWARA

    Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production

    — 12th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has set up a Task Force to curb illegal tree felling and charcoal production in the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the establishment of the task force followed Governor Ahmed’s assent to…

  • SOCIETY

    NOUN VC conferred with Society for Peace, Conflict Fellowship

    — 12th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Society for Peace, Conflict and Practice, on Wednesday, conferred its Fellowship on the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu. A statement from the Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, indicated that Chairman, Board of Trustee of the Society, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand reiterate call for free, fair, credible poll

    — 12th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A group of traditional rulers in Ekiti State, which called themselves Majority of Obas, under the aegis of Council of Obas, on Wednesday, reiterated the call for a free, fair, transparent and credible governorship election, on Saturday, urging the security not to intimidate the electorate. They also frowned at the wearing of…

  • RIVERS

    2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers

    — 12th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Two policemen and a hoodlum have lost their lives during a gun duel between armed men and the police in Ozuoba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.  The incident happened on Tuesday. Daily Sun gathered that bandits had engaged policemen who were on routine operation, in the area, in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share