Fayemi unveils transition c’ittee members

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has released a list of eminent citizens of the state that would serve in the Governorship Transition Committee, charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition ahead of the October 16th take off date of the new government in the state.

The 32-member committee is headed by a former member of the National Assembly, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chairman, while a former Chairman of Ijero Local Government Council, Hon. Abiodun Omoleye will serve as deputy chairman. A former Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi, is the Secretary of the committee.

The committee is to be known as the Ekiti State 2018 JKF/APC Governorship Transition Committee.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-elect, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

