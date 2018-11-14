Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, urged the Senate to intervene on the refund of N21 billion spent on construction and rehabilitation of federal roads in the state.

The governor made the appeal while receiving in audience members of the Senate Committee on Works who were on an inspection visit to federal roads and other projects in the state as part of their oversight functions.

The Senate Committee, led by its chairman, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, was received on behalf of the governor by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

According to a statement, on Wednesday, by the Special Assistant (Media) to the deputy governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, other members of the Committee on the visit include Sen. Biodun Olujimi, Sen. Clifford Odia and Sen. Mustapha Sani.

The senators were joined by staff members of the National Assembly and officials of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Fayemi added that he was not yet satisfied with the number of federal projects in the state noting that he would not relent until projects like railways and airport become reality in the state.

He argued that no amount had been refunded despite the fact that Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, certified the expenditure of N11 billion out of the N21 billion spent by the Ekiti State Government on the maintenance of federal roads across the state.

The governor further solicited the intervention of the Federal Government in the completion of the dualisation of Ado-Akure Road and the rehabilitation of Ado-Aramoko-Ijero Road, Ado-Ifaki-Ilorin Road and Ifaki-Omuo Road.

Fayemi said, “We wish to use the opportunity of your visit to also present the following request to you, trusting you that you will use your good office to help us.

“The Ado-Ifaki-Ilorin Road, part of which was reconstructed the other time, but were badly done, we wish you travel on these roads, especially Ado-Ilorin Road.

“Then apart from that, Ifaki-Omuo Road is begging for total reconstruction. It is a journey that should not take more than an hour but now takes two hours, thirty minutes to get to the town.

“Ado-Ikare Road needs to be dualised, we have done part of it. It is my hope and prayer that the outcome of this tour will have a significant and positive impact on the infrastructural development of this zone.”

Earlier in his speech, Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Gaya, promised that more federal road projects in Ekiti State would be included in the 2019 Budget.

Gaya said: “I learnt that there were few projects done by Federal Government in the state even though Senator Biodun Olujimi and Sen. Fatimat Raji Rasaki are working hard to ensure that new projects come into the state.

“Presently we are working on Efon Alaaye-Itawure-Iwaraja Road. Hopefully, the contractor handling the project will deliver it by March next year.

“I think Ekiti State needs more roads by the Federal Government and I believe Governor Fayemi is dynamic and very hardworking

“We have gone round to see the roads, have seen where we want the contractors to move fast and some, we asked for the termination of their contracts because we will not allow people to misuse government money for personal interests.”