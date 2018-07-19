– The Sun News
BUHARI

Fayemi meets Buhari in Aso Rock villa

19th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is currently at the office of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

That was the first time he had visited the President after the July 14 governorship election where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner.

Fayemi resigned as Minister of Mines and Solid Development to contest the Ekiti governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Fayemi, dressed in black attire and holding a file, arrived the Villa at about 1:00pm.

He visited the State House two weeks to the July 14 election.

