Ekiti Guber: Fayemi tells governor to stop blackmailing APC, DSS

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has absolved its principal and candidate of the All Progressives Candidate (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi of complicity in the arrest of some teachers by the Department of State Services (DSS). Wole Olujobi, Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign, in a statement said that contrary to Fayose’s accusations, the DSS arrested the teachers following reports that they were exchanging voters’ cards for money.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), warned Fayose to stop the illegal practice, but the governor would not. He rather applied more force on the teachers to surrender their cards. “Irked by the governor’s audacity, the DSS agents stormed Ola-Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, to arrest school officials caught in the act illegally collecting teachers’ cards, but Fayose turned the heat against Fayemi, accusing him of spurring security agents to arrest the suspects.”

He further said the Fayemi campaign team is aware of Fayose’s media blackmail against the APC candidate and warned him to stop his unfounded accusations and blackmail against the APC candidate and the DSS. “Fayose has refused to relent in the illegal collection of teachers’ voter cards. There are reports of invitations of some teachers who refused to submit their voter cards being called to answer queries, which prompted DSS to act to protect the teachers from illegal dispossession of their cards by unauthorised persons.

“Fayemi does not have the power to direct the DSS to arrest any person. In fact, DSS agents do not need the directive of even President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out their legal duties. “We make bold to say that no former security aide of Fayemi was involved in the arrest of any one. DSS agents are performing their duties to check criminal act of illegal collection of PVCs ahead of the July 14 governorship election.