The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Fayemi tells governor to stop blackmailing APC, DSS
10th July 2018 - IMF to press lawsuit against Facebook over privacy breaches
10th July 2018 - France vs Belgium: Three key battles for World Cup semi-final clash
10th July 2018 - Your rigging template won’t work, Fayose tells Oshiomhole
10th July 2018 - Floods in Japan leave 134 dead, 88 missing
10th July 2018 - Fayemi’s campaign warns Fayose over alleged planned breach of peace
10th July 2018 - France vs Belgium: World Cup semi-final, European battle of world stars
10th July 2018 - How currency devaluation raised our loan portfolio – Wigwe, Access Bank MD
10th July 2018 - Access Bank, UBA, AFD to invest C74m in renewable energy
10th July 2018 - Boom or bust for Nigeria as trade war spooks financial markets
Home / Elections / Ekiti Guber: Fayemi tells governor to stop blackmailing APC, DSS
FAYEMI - DSS

Ekiti Guber: Fayemi tells governor to stop blackmailing APC, DSS

— 10th July 2018

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has absolved its principal and candidate of the All Progressives Candidate (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi of complicity in the arrest of some teachers by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Wole Olujobi, Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign, in a statement said that contrary to Fayose’s accusations, the DSS arrested the teachers following reports that they were exchanging voters’ cards for money.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), warned Fayose to stop the illegal practice, but the governor would not. He rather applied more force on the teachers to surrender their cards.

“Irked by the governor’s audacity, the DSS agents stormed Ola-Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, to arrest school officials caught in the act illegally collecting teachers’ cards, but Fayose turned the heat against Fayemi, accusing him of spurring security agents to arrest the suspects.”

He further said the Fayemi campaign team is aware of Fayose’s media blackmail against the APC candidate and warned him to stop his unfounded accusations and blackmail against the APC candidate and the DSS.

“Fayose has refused to relent in the illegal collection of teachers’ voter cards. There are reports of invitations of some teachers who refused to submit their voter cards being called to answer queries, which prompted DSS to act to protect the teachers from illegal dispossession of their cards by unauthorised persons.

“Fayemi does not have the power to direct the DSS to arrest any person. In fact, DSS agents do not need the directive of even President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out their legal duties.

“We make bold to say that no former security aide of Fayemi was involved in the arrest of any one. DSS agents are performing their duties to check criminal act of illegal collection of PVCs ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

“We also warn Fayose to release the principals he is hiding in the Government House only to turn around to accuse Fayemi and DSS agents of holding the principals in DSS cells.

“But we encourage DSS to continue to play their roles to preserve the integrity of the Nigerian law, which prohibits illegal confiscation or sharing of voter cards with any one or authority”, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYEMI - FAYOSE - BREACH OF PEACE

Fayemi’s campaign warns Fayose over alleged planned breach of peace

— 10th July 2018

Chukwudi Nweje The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned Governor Ayodele Fayose against plan to cause trouble during and after the Tuesday mega rally for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi. The warning came on the heels of disruption of the stakeholders meeting by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…

  • HERBERT WIGWE - ACCESS BANK

    How currency devaluation raised our loan portfolio – Wigwe, Access Bank MD

    — 10th July 2018

    Omodele Adigun Despite the fact that the country is officially out of recession, it has not been a tea party for the banking industry. According to Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, aside the recession, the nation’s economy and the banking industry were buffeted by the recent volatility in the…

  • RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT

    Access Bank, UBA, AFD to invest C74m in renewable energy

    — 10th July 2018

    Omodele Adigun Two banks, Access Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) have partnered with foreign development agency of France, Agence Francais de Development (AFD), to invest C74 million in renewable energy, just as the French Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Mrs Delphine Geny-Stephann, has pledged skill transfer from their…

  • TRADE WAR

    Boom or bust for Nigeria as trade war spooks financial markets

    — 10th July 2018

    Omodele Adigun As trade spat between the US and China finally broke out last weekend, the financial markets around the world reacted negatively while Nigerian bond market was equally hit by massive sell-offs by foreign investors. The world’s top two economies exchanged fire by hitting $34 billion of each other’s exports with high new tariffs,…

  • ORTOM

    We’ll continue to support initiatives to boost Agric sector – Ortom

    — 10th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has restated his administration’s commitment to continue to support initiatives aimed at invigorating the agricultural sector for the overall economic and social development of the state. The governor stated this while declaring open the 5th International Conference on Africa’s Indigenous Stimulants/Medicinal Plants with the theme ‘Indigenous…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share