The Sun News
Latest
1st February 2018 - Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose
1st February 2018 - Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 
1st February 2018 - IPOB alleges members’ arrest in Aba church
1st February 2018 - Eulogy for Ekwueme at commendation service
1st February 2018 - Nigerian governors are toothless bulldogs –Gov Ishaku
1st February 2018 - Oyinlola unveils agenda of Coalition for Nigeria
1st February 2018 - APC joins agitation for true federalism
1st February 2018 - Cabals are your problem, Sagay tells Buhari
1st February 2018 - How to escape Lassa fever
1st February 2018 - Dangers of excess animal protein
Home / National / Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose

Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose

— 1st February 2018

• It’s cheap blackmail, says ex-commissioner

 Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused former governor of the state and current Minister of Steel and Mine Development, Kayode Fayemi, of allegedly blocking the refund of over N11 billion from the Federal Government to the covers of the state.

Also accused are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former commissioner for finance, Dapo Kolawole.

Fayose said Fayemi and others stopped the refund through a law suit instituted by Kolawole against the state government to challenge a 10-year ban on him for alleged graft while in office.

While Fayemi denied having hand in the development, Kolawole accusedFayose of blackmail, and said the legal action was only to defend his name.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Fayose said he had planned to use the refund to pay the outstanding salaries of Ekiti civil servants, adding that it was the hope that the money would soon be paid that made him to constantly assure the workers that he would not leave the office a debtor on October 16.

The governor also accused the federal government of stopping payment due to the state as refund on road projects.

“It is with heavy heart and deep sense of responsibility that I address you today on the latest display of deep-seated hatred against Ekiti State and its people by leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially Dr. Fayemi. When I said I won’t leave office as a debtor of salary, I was sure that the over N11 billion owed the state by the federal government on construction and rehabilitation of federal roads will be paid this month.

“However, I am shocked that in their usual characteristics of working against every effort to alleviate the sufferings of the people, Fayemi, through his finance commissioner, Kolawole, went to court in Abeokuta seeking an order that the N11 billion refund should not be paid to my administration. Because of this court action, the refund which should have been made this month is said to have been stopped,” he said.

He said the latest onslaught was aimed at destabilising the state government ahead of the July governorship election. 

Fayose said it is worrisome that it was the same APC administration of Fayemi that ran the state into huge debts, which led to the irregular payment of workers’ salary.

Reacting, Kolawole said: “The governor is only trying to blackmail myself and Fayemi with his allegations. Has he not been collecting budget support from the federal government? Has he used the money to pay workers’ salaries. I have only gone to court to defend my name as an accountant and I have the right to so do. 

“Fayose said Fayemi committed Ekiti to N86 billion debt to be repaid up to 2036, but the reality is that while we owed only N30 billion, we had a refund of N17 billion from the federal government on projects and we also had N5 billion in government covers before leaving, so what the Fayemi’s administration actually owed was less than N5 billion,” he said.

In another development, Ekiti State chapter of APC, has supported the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the president deserves the second term considering his achievements in office.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fayemi blocking N11bn Ekiti debt payment –Fayose

— 1st February 2018

• It’s cheap blackmail, says ex-commissioner  Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused former governor of the state and current Minister of Steel and Mine Development, Kayode Fayemi, of allegedly blocking the refund of over N11 billion from the Federal Government to the covers of the state. Also accused are the…

  • Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare —NURTW 

    — 1st February 2018

    National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has assured residents and commuters on the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway that there will be no fare increase as a result of a toll review at the Admiralty Circle Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza. The review, which takes effect from…

  • IPOB alleges members’ arrest in Aba church

    — 1st February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the alleged religious persecution, harassment and arrest of its members at  Shalom Synagogue Church of Israel in Aba, Abia State.  The group said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government and its security operatives, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) and Police, have…

  • Eulogy for Ekwueme at commendation service

    — 1st February 2018

    •Markets shut in ex-VP’s honour Chidi Nnadi, Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo and Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Eulogies poured in yesterday at the commendation service organised in honour of the former vice president, late Dr Alex Ekwueme, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu. At the service, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of…

  • Nigerian governors are toothless bulldogs –Gov Ishaku

    — 1st February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has described governors in Nigeria as toothless bulldogs, even though they are regarded as chief security officers of their respective states. Ishaku also said governors have no control over any security establishment to help them work as chief security officers. He said this in Jalingo, yesterday, when…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share