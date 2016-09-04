The Sun News
Favourite file: I love salmon, baked beans with potatoes–Felicia Stephen-Okoye

4th September 2016

By CHRISTY ANYANWU

Dr Felicia Stephen- Okoye is based in the UK but visits Nigeria to make widows and the less privileged smile through her Women of Virtues initiatives.  An embodiment of beauty and brains, she holds three university degrees and a PhD in Social Services. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and preacher of the word. Mrs Okoye is the CEO of Goshen Ventures, member, Chamber of Commerce London and General Overseer of  Divine Grace Ministries London. She talked about her favourites during her brief visit to Nigeria recently.

Which is your favourite food?
Salmon, baked beans and  sweet potatoes with vegetables.
Favourite colour?
Royal blue. It represents royalty and I’m royal
Favourite sports?
I love basketball.
Favourite weather?
Autumn when it’s cool and nice.
Favourite car?
Mercedes Benz. It’s a car of distinction.
Favourite movie?
James Bond movies.
Favorite lyrics?
Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, Because a Word Without Is a Graveyard.
Favourite quote?
“The evil men do live after them” by Shakespeare. That quote is the truth of life.
Favourite book?
Holy Bible. It’s an encyclopedia about  life on anything  from finance to relationships and self development. It’s full of  timeless lessons.
Favourite leader?
Jesus Christ. He changed the world. He’s the only leader   that’s  being celebrated because of  his death and resurrection. No other leader like that exists.

