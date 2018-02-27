Faulty microphones disrupt APC NEC meeting, as Buhari, Oyegun, others sit still

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were, on Tuesday, ‘embarrassed’ during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the party’s secretariat, in Abuja, when the microphones meant for use went faulty.

The confusion caused by the faulty microphones lasted about 30 minutes which delayed the continuation of the meeting while the president sat still until it was restored.

It was gathered that the situation occurred midway into the welcome address of the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The technical unit of the party and aides of the influential politicians struggled to fix the microphones but did not succeed.

When there seems to be no end in sight to the embarrassment, the chairman decided to continue with his speech.

Oyegun spoke on the top of his voice in order to be audible enough for those at the meeting.

At the end of his speech, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the gathering. But at this point, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, suggested that the chairman should suspend the meeting to enable the president leave the hall and be called upon when the situation is under control.

But the suggestion was not accepted.

President Buhari remained in the hall until the microphone became functional. Thereafter, he delivered his speech and Oyegun later apologised over the unfortunate incident, blaming it on technology.

It was gathered that the disruption was caused by the radar-jamming gadgets of the security operatives attached to the president.