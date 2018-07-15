Faulty card readers, ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, trail voting— 15th July 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti
The Ekiti State governorship election held yesterday was characterized by cases of ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, malfunction of card readers characterized the poll even as thugs hired by one the major parties prevented voters from casting their ballots in some areas of Ado Ekiti, state capital.
Ado Ekiti has the largest concentration of the electorate with a capacity of about 50 percent of the total votes in the state.
While the electorate had turned out en mass as early as 6:30 am for accreditation and voting which ran simultaneously, allegations of forcing voters to sell their votes was made by persons who identified themselves as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and Social Democrat Party (SDP) who accused persons suspected to be thugs of the All Progressive Congress (APC), of forcing voters on the queue to sell their votes for between N5,000 and N10,000. There were also allegation that some secu- rity agents were comprised, to interfere with process by moving too close to voting points as Sunday Sun report- er observed at some polling units in Okeyinmi and Oke Ila areas of Ado Ekiti.
Voters at Agric and Matthew areas of Ado Ekiti also alleged that voters were being prevented by thugs from voting. They alleged that thugs kidnapped agents of PDP while many of the party’s members were also prevented from voting.
Similarly, there were allegations that members of APC were disenfranchised at the voting unit around the palace of the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Alagbado, but spokesman of the Ogoga, Tope Ariyo, denied the reports and said all people who were at the polling unit voted.
The issue of vote buying and preventing voters from casting their ballot resulted in a fracas in the Oke Ila area of Ado Ekiti, as suspected hoodlums snatched and destroyed ballot boxes in Saint Mary Immaculate school, Ado Ekiti, state capital.
Bishop of Ekiti Catholic Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaiye, who queued up to vote at polling Unit 4 at the Jonathan Memorial School in Ado Ekiti, said that INEC was slow in verifying the voters. He said the voters could get bored and return home and INEC would turn around to complain about voters’ apathy. He expressed the hoped that the electoral umpire would improve on the ugly development.
They also alleged that se- curity operatives moved too close to voting points and openly induced the elector- ate to vote for opposition.
Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who voted at the palace of Arinjale in Ise, Ise Orun Lo- cal Government Area, ver, said that voting was free and fair and devoid of violence or box snatching in his LGA.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti,15th July 2018
-
Buhari, R-APC and matters arising15th July 2018
-
Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 201814th July 2018
Latest
Faulty card readers, ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, trail voting— 15th July 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State governorship election held yesterday was characterized by cases of ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, malfunction of card readers characterized the poll even as thugs hired by one the major parties prevented voters from casting their ballots in some areas of Ado Ekiti, state capital. Ado Ekiti…
-
EU, British High Commission, give preliminary reports— 15th July 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Ketil Karlsen, as well as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, have given their preliminary reports on the Ekiti governorship election to journalists. In separate interviews with journalists in Ekiti yesterday, the duo reported…
-
Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti,— 15th July 2018
… As PDP, APC engage in vote buying, pay between N2,500 and N10,000 per voter My party is not involved – Fayemi APC engaged in ‘see and buy’ – PDP Ismail Omipidan, in Oye, Isan Afao, Iworoko, Ifaki and Ado An average Ekiti voter yesterday became instantly rich. Depending on who the voter must have…
-
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
-
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
-
Entertainment
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Erosion threatens Nnewi factories— 11th July 2018
Factory owners along Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe expressway and residents of Umudimkwa, Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State are no longer at ease with the level of devastation erosion has inflicted on them. A particular erosion site there has continued to expand unchecked, destroying anything that stands on its way. So far, two factories, a filling station and Nnewi Area…
-
Features
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Supreme Court’s verdict on Saraki— 13th July 2018
Sufuyan Ojeifo The exculpation of senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last Friday, by the Supreme Court in the false asset declaration suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) exemplifies the finality of judicial intercessions in the matter. As lawyers would say, the matter is now res judicata, meaning there has…
Columnists
-
The right way to relate with your ex— 14th July 2018
A few days ago, a young man took to his social media handle to narrate how he mistreated his ex-girlfriend who stood by him even while he misbehaved. Even though their relationship ended in 2013 when he dumped her, he chose to give her a Mercedes Benz to thank her for her love and loyalty…
-
Plateau killings and matters arising— 14th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji Hon Ahmed Idris caused a stir on the floor of the House of Representatives last week. In his contribution to a motion on the recent killings in Plateau in which about 215 persons lost their lives, the lawmaker said he knows those behind the dastardly act, noting that he has documentary evidence to…
-
Men I can’t stand— 14th July 2018
Kate Halim There are some men I can’t stand. They repulse me. They make me angry. These men give good men a bad name.These men don’t care about hurting others. I don’t know how they sleep at night with the kind of abomination they commit without flinching. I don’t know whether they think about how…
-
For the love of France— 14th July 2018
Mike Awoyinfa In the euphoria of the World Cup season, Dr. Mike Adenuga, the founder of Nigerian telecoms giant, Globacom scored one massive goal to win France’s highest honour to complete a hattrick of similar highest national honours from Nigeria to Ghana to France. For the love of France, he built a state-of-the-art Alliance Francaise…
-
For the goose and the gander?— 13th July 2018
Barely six months to the 2019 general election, it is understandable that innocent and eager Nigerians are virtually being chocked with political permutations in expectation of electoral victory. Only time can tell how realistic or illusory are these permutations. However, in certain aspects, the permutation exercise is amusing, and akin to digging a big hole…
-
Ekiti guber and shape of 2019 elections— 13th July 2018
Onuoha Ukeh On Wednesday, when Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, sat on the ground openly, weeping and alleging that a policeman slapped and kicked him, some people said he was pretending. Others have described what happened in front of the state’s Government House that day as a drama. And yet some others said the governors…
-
My rendezvous in Moscow— 12th July 2018
Frank Meke LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW. Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline…
-
Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau— 12th July 2018
Alvan Ewuzie I had waited long to make a comment on this matter because I sought to get a handle on the killing fields now made some parts of the nation. There was something ominous about the successful convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) happening at the time a pogrom happened in Plateau…
-
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all— 12th July 2018
Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change. The name Sir…
-
Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?— 12th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history. Perhaps, that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply