Faulty card readers, ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, trail voting

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State governorship election held yesterday was characterized by cases of ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, malfunction of card readers characterized the poll even as thugs hired by one the major parties prevented voters from casting their ballots in some areas of Ado Ekiti, state capital.

Ado Ekiti has the largest concentration of the electorate with a capacity of about 50 percent of the total votes in the state.

While the electorate had turned out en mass as early as 6:30 am for accreditation and voting which ran simultaneously, allegations of forcing voters to sell their votes was made by persons who identified themselves as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and Social Democrat Party (SDP) who accused persons suspected to be thugs of the All Progressive Congress (APC), of forcing voters on the queue to sell their votes for between N5,000 and N10,000. There were also allegation that some secu- rity agents were comprised, to interfere with process by moving too close to voting points as Sunday Sun report- er observed at some polling units in Okeyinmi and Oke Ila areas of Ado Ekiti.