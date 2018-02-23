Father, two children, crushed to death in Ogun

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three persons, including a father and two of his children, were on Friday crushed to death, while one other sustained serious injuries in an early morning auto crash in Ago Iwoye town of Ogun State

According to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, the accident, which involved a Sachman granite-laden truck with no registration number and a motorcycle with registration number OG 7613 BA, occurred around 7.30a.m on Oru top bridge in the town.

The truck driver, TRACE PRO said, rammed into the motorcycle, having lost control due to excessive speeding and dangerous driving, then crushed the victims to death.

Meanwhile, the truck was set ablaze by irate residents and students who were at the scene of the accident. Another truck was equally set ablaze in what appeared to be a protest by the mob.

The injured female child of the motorcycle rider, was however taken to a private hospital in Oru-Ijebu for treatment, while the corpses of the dead have been deposited at morgue of the State Hospital, Ijebu Igbo.