What does the society need to know about your new book, Boss Up?

Boss Up is a 41-chapter book that covers some of the challenges we go through in life. As human beings, we tend to run away or shield the highlights of ourselves from people. With Boss Up, I revealed a lot about myself. I gave a guide to conquer your fear and live your best life. People say I always live my best life. I try to, because life is short. Life is full of ups and downs. Life is a journey and you’re probably not going to live as long as you want, so you have to embrace every moment.

READ ALSO: Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious

What really inspired the title, Boss Up?

Boss Up wasn’t the first title of the book; it was I Choose To Be. But I wasn’t really excited about the title; I wanted something that could call people to action. Then one morning, I prayed before going on Instagram, then I saw a quote: ‘Boss up or get bossed around’ and immediately the title, Boss Up, stuck.

Could you give an insight into the book?

The book has five sections. In it I talked about Chikadibia. That’s my full name. It means ‘God is greater than any Babalawo (soothsayer/herbalist)’. The name emanated from an event that occurred during my birth. My father rejected me from birth because he didn’t want a girl, and I addressed it in the book. I revealed so much about my father and in a scared and uncomfortable (manner), but I hate my comfort zone. I push myself constantly. In this section, I talked about myself growing up, the challenges I faced and the rejection I faced from my family. I talked about the pressure, fear, self-esteem issues that I faced. I also talked about business. People say I like money. Well, I grew up with nothing and I don’t want to be a failure, that’s why I keep on pushing myself and be the person everyone doubted I would be.