Dad rejected me from birth – Chika Ike, actress— 29th July 2018
Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author.
Christian Agadibe
Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author.
READ ALSO: Ogbuefi, 22-year-old Nigerian author, wins award in America
Penultimate week in Lagos, Ms Ike unveiled her steaming hot biography, Boss Up, which in all ramifications, is bound to stir up a hornets’ net of fear and controversy.
At the launch, the thespian indeed held many journalists spellbound as she narrated her life story amid challenges and discouragements from many people including her father. In this chat, Ike opened up on what the book is all about. Enjoy it.
What does the society need to know about your new book, Boss Up?
Boss Up is a 41-chapter book that covers some of the challenges we go through in life. As human beings, we tend to run away or shield the highlights of ourselves from people. With Boss Up, I revealed a lot about myself. I gave a guide to conquer your fear and live your best life. People say I always live my best life. I try to, because life is short. Life is full of ups and downs. Life is a journey and you’re probably not going to live as long as you want, so you have to embrace every moment.
READ ALSO: Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious
What really inspired the title, Boss Up?
Boss Up wasn’t the first title of the book; it was I Choose To Be. But I wasn’t really excited about the title; I wanted something that could call people to action. Then one morning, I prayed before going on Instagram, then I saw a quote: ‘Boss up or get bossed around’ and immediately the title, Boss Up, stuck.
Could you give an insight into the book?
The book has five sections. In it I talked about Chikadibia. That’s my full name. It means ‘God is greater than any Babalawo (soothsayer/herbalist)’. The name emanated from an event that occurred during my birth. My father rejected me from birth because he didn’t want a girl, and I addressed it in the book. I revealed so much about my father and in a scared and uncomfortable (manner), but I hate my comfort zone. I push myself constantly. In this section, I talked about myself growing up, the challenges I faced and the rejection I faced from my family. I talked about the pressure, fear, self-esteem issues that I faced. I also talked about business. People say I like money. Well, I grew up with nothing and I don’t want to be a failure, that’s why I keep on pushing myself and be the person everyone doubted I would be.
Did your going to Harvard make you to come up with this book?
I went to Harvard Business School and it was a lot for me, because I was in the same room with professionals and intellectuals, and it meant a whole lot to me. In the book, I also talked about the society because it plays a huge role. I equally talked about family and relationship. In Boss Up, I exposed so much about my family. My father was a very good husband and father to us, but I didn’t have a good relationship with him while growing up. That was when I realised that in this world, you have to consciously fight for yourself, because at the end of the day, it is you and you alone.
Does the book also contain the violence you had to endure from your ex-husband?
Yes. I won’t talk about my life without talking about my ex-husband. It’s my journey and my truth.
Don’t you think you’re giving the people too much of yourself to talk about? Are you not scared the book will change people’s perspective of you?
God makes you go through a lot of things in your life, for you to share. People always have a perspective about people. But I’ve gone through that phase of being scared. You can’t control people’s thoughts.
You applied for admission into Harvard Business School five times before you were finally admitted. What was it that was driving you to keep trying?
I didn’t understand the selection process in Harvard until I got there and realised that even children of professors and lecturers don’t get automatic selection into the school. I wanted to go to a business school. Not just any business school. I wanted to go to Harvard because I thought Harvard was part of my reach. I didn’t grow up wanting to go to Harvard, but at a certain point in my life, I thought if
I wanted to go to a business school then I should go to the best business school because I deserve it. So, that’s why I kept trying.
Who are the target audience for your book?
Initially, when I started writing, because I said a whole lot in the book, I wanted to look at ages 18 and above. The book also focused on both sexes. Anybody can read Boss Up as long as you’re up to 18.
When the media begins to prey on your vulnerability, what would be your reaction?
At this point in my life, I’ve realised that life is a two-way treat – the good and the bad. You embrace the good and do away with the bad, and I’m stronger right now. For me to have written this book, it shows I’m ready.
Were the characters in your book identified by pseudonyms or their real names?
I used some real names. I can’t use (some) people’s names without seeking permission, but when they read the book, they’ll know I’m talking about them. There were some places I had to withdraw (real) names because of legal reasons.
When did you start to act?
In 2005 actually and it’s been a journey, a roller coaster ride of successes and emotions.
READ ALSO: Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress
There is this popular notion that before you can be successful in the movie industry, especially as a lady, you must have engaged in sexual acts with several people. What’s your honest advice to the up and coming actors; do you think it is worth it?
To be very honest with you, this kind of situation happens in every movie industry around the world. Where a male and female co-exist, there is bound to be sexual advances on the opposite sex, either from the male or the female. But sex will never get you anywhere, it can’t get you as far as you want because you have to know your drive and follow it passionately. You need to focus and pursue your dreams.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Women get bored with their marriages too29th July 2018
-
My born-again lover29th July 2018
-
Are you in a sexless marriage?28th July 2018
Latest
Dad rejected me from birth – Chika Ike, actress— 29th July 2018
Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. Christian Agadibe Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. READ ALSO: Ogbuefi, 22-year-old Nigerian author,…
-
Persistent killings in Numan, Demsa— 29th July 2018
On the night of July 9, 2018, the border communities of Adamawa and Taraba states came under yet another devastating attack by rampaging Fulani herdsmen in which more than 50 Nigerians were killed and scores of houses and barns pillaged or burnt while hundreds were displaced. The peculiar feature of those attacks is that they…
-
Ezeonu , Imo REC elected UNIZIK Alumni President— 28th July 2018
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Prof Emeka Ezeonu was on Saturday elected the National President of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Association. Ezeonu who emerged unopposed was elected during the 2018 National Convention of Alumni held at the University’s Auditorium, Awka, Anambra State. Sunday Sun gathered that Ezeonu , a…
-
2019: Edo NIM collapses structure into ADP, as Sen. Owie carpets Obasanjo, others— 28th July 2018
Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Members of the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, Edo State chapter, yesterday, collapsed their party structure into the Action Democratic Party (ADP), with the view of winning the forthcoming general elections in the state. Welcoming the members into the party in Edo North, former Chief Whip of the national assembly,…
-
Boko Haram: Bauchi govt. offers Air Force land for aircraft training— 28th July 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi In a bid to combat insurgency and other criminal activities bedevilling the country, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, has offered a piece of land to the Nigerian Air Force for the establishment of a training range for air officers and men. A press statement signed by Press Secretary to the Governor,…
-
Entertainment
Dad rejected me from birth – Chika Ike, actress— 29th July 2018
Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. Christian Agadibe Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. READ ALSO: Ogbuefi, 22-year-old Nigerian author,…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Lagos blood thirsty cultists defy police— 28th July 2018
Bitter that a rival cult decided to kill a member over what he described as an ordinary gunshot, Ihioma decided to lead his cult on a revenge mission. Chioma Igbokwe; Gilbert Ekezie Barely a week after the police in Lagos paraded suspected cultists arrested in parts of the state, the battle for the control of…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Death on Lagos waterways— 27th July 2018
The search and rescue mission was executed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority patrol team and boat operators. Job Osazuwa Residents of Lagos State were on Wednesday evening greeted with the news of another disaster. A boat travelling from CMS to Ikorodu had capsized, claiming five lives. The bodies of the…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
EKITI 2018: APC’s Victory and the Political Nicety of Dr. Orji Kalu— 27th July 2018
Kenneth Udeh – Abuja Come September 2018, the Southwest will be witnessing yet another change in political power in one of its states with the swearing in of the Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi as the new Governor of Ekiti State under the platform of the ruling Party the All Progressives Congress (APC). The contentious election…
Columnists
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
-
My born-again lover— 29th July 2018
What they bring into a Christian union after saying ‘I do’ before God and man is nothing short of marital terrorism. Funke Egbemode Not having sex before marriage ought to be good. Restraining yourself from all that goodie is tough alright, but that is what the Bible says and we all (believers) know that God…
-
Mediation in the small claims court— 28th July 2018
The Small Claims Court is designed to fast track the recovery of debts of less than N5m (five million Naira Only) through the combined use of mediation and conventional court processes. Valentino Buoro Have you ever been a victim of an unpaid debt? Close your eyes and imagine for a moment the anxiety and failed…
-
Reps: Defections and APC’s hypocrisy— 28th July 2018
It is the height of hypocrisy for APC lawmakers to be to make allusion to Section 68(g) in the present circumstances. Ndubuisi Orji I didn’t know whether to feel pity for Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives and his members last Tuesday, or to tell…
-
If you must date your friend’s ex, do these things— 28th July 2018
Stay clear of their exes but if you must date any of your friend’s ex, stick to the guidelines [below] to avoid stories that touch. Kate Halim A young lady sent me a message last week asking for advice. She was angry that her friend recently started dating her ex boyfriend. She felt betrayed that…
-
God came in an airbag— 28th July 2018
God proved Himself faithful as always when the airbag ballooned to protect me from my imagined enemy — the last enemy of man. Mike Awoyinfa A birthday is not a day to reflect on death. It is not the time to write about death, the “last enemy” of man (1 Corinthians 15: 26), the Grim…
-
Are you in a sexless marriage?— 28th July 2018
Amaka Nicholas A sexless marriage is a union with little or no sexual activity between couples. It’s a marriage where spouses are living like roommates with little or no form of sexual intimacy. When I say sexless marriage, it’s not just about weeks or a few months of no sex, like couples do when children start…
-
Beckoning 2019: Boycott and defections— 27th July 2018
Not long ago, PDP foolishly threatened to boycott the 2019 general election. The carpet-crossing episode has raised PDP’s hope of returning to power in 2019 Duro Onabule As history of defection of politicians from one party to another goes in Nigeria, the latest carpet-crossing by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition…
-
Police, Oshiomhole and ‘demonstration of craze’— 27th July 2018
We have seen what the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, called “demonstration of craze,” in one of his celebrated tracks about the brand of democracy in Nigeria. Onuoha Ukeh It is roughly seven months to the 2019 elections, but the drama, intrigues and shenanigans have started in earnest. Some of these are mundane. Others are…
-
Acute pancreatitis— 26th July 2018
Acute pancreatitis is the sudden inflammation of the pancreas… [which] occurs when there is abnormal activation of the digestive enzymes within the pancreas. Emmanuel Enabuele I was presiding in a seminar on fake drugs organised by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria. One of the presenters is the head of a psychiatric hospital. I had…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply