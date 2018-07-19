– The Sun News
Home / National / Father of Enugu Senatorial aspirant kidnapped
ENUGU

Father of Enugu Senatorial aspirant kidnapped

— 19th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Gunmen have kidnapped one Chief Lawrence Eya, the father of Enugu North Senatorial aspirant for the 2019 elections.

It was gathered that the 68-year-old Eya was trailed to Kogi State from where he was abducted, last Monday. His abductors were believed to have demanded N15 million ransom before his release.

His son, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial aspirant for Enugu North District, Mr. Chinedu Eya, who confirmed the incident, begged his father’s abductors to free him.

Eya, who said political colouration might not be ruled out in the kidnap sage, said it was unhealthy for any persons to introduce bringadage into Enugu politics.

In the words of Eya, “Right now, I really feel pain as a man,  I cried, because the old man cannot be suffering, he put his life on the line for some of us to survive.

“Now that he should be benefiting somebody is coming to intimidate him.

“I don’t know where it is coming from but I am only saying that people should change their style of politics, and and not do politics that old way.

“Let’s do politics with that mindset of sportsmanship, where the loser is still a winner.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: FG doing nothing to secure Nigerians’ lives – Secondus

“We can see ourselves, greet ourselves, hug ourselves and do other things. We must not become enemies because there is something.

“I am not concluding yet, it may be political, it might be anything. I think it is targeted at me, but it will not affect me.”

Eya confirmed that the family was in talks with the kidnappers, “they asked us to bring N15 million; they are coming down, we believe God that something great will happen.

“But we are begging them to release him even without ransom, because he is a father; he is a father to those people holding him and they should treat him as such.

“My father is a very easy going man; since I was born, he has never been invited to a police station, he has never had issues with anybody. So, he does not deserve this kind of treatment.”

When the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, was contacted on phone, he said that the kidnapping was not committed, in Enugu, however, he would reach his colleague in Kogi State for action.

Latest

