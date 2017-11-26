The Sun News
Father of 4 killed in accidental discharge in Anambra

— 26th November 2017

 

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

An alleged accidental discharge by a vigilante operative at Alaife Umuaku Uli, in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State has caused the death of a 34-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ).

The deceased, Lotachukwu Nwagboso of Ndikpo Umuaku Uli and father of four was said to have gone to the community to play music for the burial of one Evang. Vitalis Ihemeje, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

An eyewitness said that the vigilante operative, Chinedu Ibeanozie, presently at large had put a gun on his motorcycle with the nuzzle pointing out, and in attempt to start the motorbike, the trigger had a contact and the gun went off, killing the deceased on the spot.

The eyewitness disclosed that the death sparked off outrage as youths of Ndikpo went on rampage, destroying property and pulling down houses belonging to the suspect as well as those of the family organizing the burial of their father.

Reacting, the elder brother to the suspect, Ifeanyi Ibeanozie, said they are friends to the bereaved family, hence their commitment to ensure the success of the burial but denied knowledge of the said destruction of houses and property.

For wife and mother of the late DJ, Lota, they could not speak as they were still waiting for him to return home.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiruka Nwode (ASP), who confirmed the incident called on community leaders to be mindful of the kind of people they recruit as vigilante operatives.

She also urged the people to avail the police with useful information that would help them apprehend the suspect.

Post Views: 8
