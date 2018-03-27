Father of 10 hangs self in Anambra over wife’s infidelity

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A 75-year-old man, Chief Charles Okafor, has committed suicide over alleged infidelity of his wife.

Okafor, who hailed from Akitinyi village, Urum, in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have exchanged words with the wife few hours before he ended his life.

The father of 10 was said to have hung himself on the roof of his room at about 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

A member of the family who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity, said the deceased had been complaining of the wife’s misbehaviour, including starving him.

“The story was that the wife had, on the previous day, gone to Urum market and did not return that day.

“But, when she returned the next day, the husband complained as usual, so, kinsmen intervened to find out what kept her away from the house the previous day.

“In response, she said she fell asleep at the market and by the time she woke up, the market was deserted.

“When kinsmen expressed displeasure at her attitude, the woman became angry and left the house.

“While she was away, she was called on phone that her husband was dead.”

Giving another version of the story, another member of the family, Chimezie Udekwe, described the deceased’ action as mysterious and painful.

Wondering what would become the fate of the children he left behind, Udekwe said efforts were being made to unravel the cause of his action.

“One of my uncles came to my house to inform me that one of our brothers, Chief Ozo Ogbukiyi (Charles Okafor) committed suicide, so, I came here to confirm the story.

“It is really painful. It is quite mysterious and unbearable.

“Everybody is crying over the matter and we are still trying to find out what could have led to this.”

At the residence of the deceased, sympathisers were trooping in to confirm the news.