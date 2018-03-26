The Sun News
Father of 10 hangs self in Anambra over alleged wife’s infidelity

— 26th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A 75-year-old man, Chief Charles Okafor, has committed suicide over alleged infidelity of his wife.

Okafor who hailed from Akitinyi village, Urum, in Awka North Local government area of Anambra State, was said to have had some exchange of words with his wife few hours before he ended his life.

The father of 10 was said to have used wrapper to hang himself on the roof of his room at about 7:00a.m., on Friday.

A member of the family, who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity, said the deceased had been complaining of the wife’s misbehaviour including sleeping around and starving him of food.

He said, “The story was that the wife had on the previous day went to the Urum market and did not return that day.

“But when she returned the next day the husband complained as usual and kindmen asked her where she went to and she said she fell asleep at the market and by the time she woke up the market was deserted.

“People expressed displeasure with her attitude and she left the house after some exchange of words with the husband and was there when she was called on phone that her husband was dead.”

Giving another version of the story, another member of the family, Chimezie Udekwe, described the deceased’s action as ‘mysterious and painful’.

Wondering what would become the fate of the children he left behind, Udekwe said efforts were being made to unravel the cause of his actions.

He said, “One of my uncles came to my house to inform me that one of our brothers, Chief Ozo Ogbukiyi (Chief Charles Okafor) committed suicide and I came here to see that what I was told is true.

“It is really painful. It is quite mysterious and unbearable to us. Everybody is crying over the matter and we are still trying to find out what could have led to this.”

At the residence of the deceased, sympathisers were trooping in to confirm the news.

Barely two weeks ago a 65-year-old woman had hung herself at a neighbouring community, Mgbakwu.

