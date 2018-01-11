The Sun News
Latest
11th January 2018 - Father allegedly abandoned two children in Bauchi
11th January 2018 - Despite harsh economy, Lagos generated N503.7b IGR in 2017 – Ambode
11th January 2018 - NNPC records fresh pipeline explosion
11th January 2018 - Akwa Ibom governor warns against breach of peace
11th January 2018 - We won’t be intimidated, NLC tells El-Rufai
11th January 2018 - Court remands Chinese woman in Kirikiri prison for alleged arson
11th January 2018 - Gombe APC endorses Buhari for 2019
11th January 2018 - Dankwambo denies ordering arrest of Atiku supporter
11th January 2018 - Murderers of Kachikwu’s Uncle to die by hanging
11th January 2018 - Imo 2019: I’ll pick my successor, says Okorocha
Home / National / Father allegedly abandoned two children in Bauchi

Father allegedly abandoned two children in Bauchi

— 11th January 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Two unidentified fathers from Jigawa sState have allegedly dumped their children in Bauchi State under the pretence of giving them Qur’anic  education.

The victims, Nura Shehu and Suede Suleiman, were found at about 10:00p.m. along Maiduguri Bypass, in Bauchi, sleeping near a culvert.

Explaining the plight of the boys,  , the Ward head of Gwallaga quarters of Bauchi, Alhaji Dandada Ahmadu, said they  boys were brought to his house by two youths who found them sleeping outside in the night.

Ahmadu, who took the boys to the Bauchi  NUJ Secretaria, on Thursday morning, explained that the boys,  aged between five and  six years,  said that they were going back to their parents at Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State.

The Ward Head said he took them in his house and gave them food and the next morning he took them to the District head of Bauchi who directed him to take them to social welfare.

He said the boys would be re-united them with their parents in Jigawa once the Arab school and teacher in Bauchi were identified.

His words, “It is unfair for a father to come to over 100 kilometers to abandon his child. There are so many schools around where parents can take their children to study whether Western or Qur’anic education and watch their kids.  The kids were afraid and even attempted to run away from my house.

“This is a sad development and I am using this opportunity to call on parents to put their children in school near them to enable them care for them and see them grow up to become good citizens but to abandon these kids is wicked, they have nothing on them and they can fall into danger of being kidnaped or use for ritual.

Speaking with journalists, Nura, 6, and looking terrified and fearful said they were running away because their teacher usually beat them.

With scars of horse whips on his back, Nura said: “We ran away from the school because our teacher was always flogging us even when I am reciting the Quran that is why I decided to run away to meet my parents in Binin Kudu”.

Nura who could neither identify the name of his teacher nor the school he was studying in Bauchi, said he was in Primary 2 in Birnin Kudu before his father brought him to Bauchi.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Father allegedly abandoned two children in Bauchi

— 11th January 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi Two unidentified fathers from Jigawa sState have allegedly dumped their children in Bauchi State under the pretence of giving them Qur’anic  education. The victims, Nura Shehu and Suede Suleiman, were found at about 10:00p.m. along Maiduguri Bypass, in Bauchi, sleeping near a culvert. Explaining the plight of the boys,  , the Ward…

  • Despite harsh economy, Lagos generated N503.7b IGR in 2017 – Ambode

    — 11th January 2018

    …Says budget recorded 82% performance Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, commended residents of the state for supporting his administration to deliver on key projects in various sectors and sections, revealing that the state generated a total of N503.7billion revenue in 2017 despite the harsh economic climate in the country. Governor Ambode, who…

  • NNPC records fresh pipeline explosion

    — 11th January 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Nine days after wild bush fire ruptured its Escravos To Lagos (ETL) Gas pipeline in Ondo State, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday recorded another pipeline damage along Egbokodo-Omadino, in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.  Though the extent of damage has not been ascertained, the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru,…

  • Akwa Ibom governor warns against breach of peace

    — 11th January 2018

    Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says the peace and security currently being enjoyed in the state would not be compromised and warned agents provocateurs irrespective of their status to take note. Governor Emmanuel stated this at the Ibom International Airport while answering questions from Government House correspondents on the news trending in the…

  • We won’t be intimidated, NLC tells El-Rufai

    — 11th January 2018

    NAN President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Waba, on Thursday said organised labour would not be intimidated by anybody in the pursuit of its legitimate rights. Waba, who led thousands of workers to Government House, Kaduna, said the union would not back down in its opposition to the sack of 36,000 workers by…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share