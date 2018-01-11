Father allegedly abandoned two children in Bauchi

Paul Orude, Bauchi

Two unidentified fathers from Jigawa sState have allegedly dumped their children in Bauchi State under the pretence of giving them Qur’anic education.

The victims, Nura Shehu and Suede Suleiman, were found at about 10:00p.m. along Maiduguri Bypass, in Bauchi, sleeping near a culvert.

Explaining the plight of the boys, , the Ward head of Gwallaga quarters of Bauchi, Alhaji Dandada Ahmadu, said they boys were brought to his house by two youths who found them sleeping outside in the night.

Ahmadu, who took the boys to the Bauchi NUJ Secretaria, on Thursday morning, explained that the boys, aged between five and six years, said that they were going back to their parents at Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State.

The Ward Head said he took them in his house and gave them food and the next morning he took them to the District head of Bauchi who directed him to take them to social welfare.

He said the boys would be re-united them with their parents in Jigawa once the Arab school and teacher in Bauchi were identified.

His words, “It is unfair for a father to come to over 100 kilometers to abandon his child. There are so many schools around where parents can take their children to study whether Western or Qur’anic education and watch their kids. The kids were afraid and even attempted to run away from my house.

“This is a sad development and I am using this opportunity to call on parents to put their children in school near them to enable them care for them and see them grow up to become good citizens but to abandon these kids is wicked, they have nothing on them and they can fall into danger of being kidnaped or use for ritual.

Speaking with journalists, Nura, 6, and looking terrified and fearful said they were running away because their teacher usually beat them.

With scars of horse whips on his back, Nura said: “We ran away from the school because our teacher was always flogging us even when I am reciting the Quran that is why I decided to run away to meet my parents in Binin Kudu”.

Nura who could neither identify the name of his teacher nor the school he was studying in Bauchi, said he was in Primary 2 in Birnin Kudu before his father brought him to Bauchi.