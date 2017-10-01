The Sun News
Latest
1st October 2017 - Fatal knife terror attack at Marseille train station
1st October 2017 - Police confirm release of abducted ACP
1st October 2017 - Soldiers kill six in Cameroon amid secessionist protests
1st October 2017 - U.S: O.J Simpson released from prison
1st October 2017 - 2,000 old Palmyra monument damaged by ISIS on display in Damascus
1st October 2017 - Catalonia referendum: Hundreds injured in clashes
1st October 2017 - Is GDP still relevant to measure Nigeria’s economic progress?
1st October 2017 - 57th Independence Anniversary: Saraki preaches unity among Nigerians
1st October 2017 - PDP full of corrupt people, says party stalwart
1st October 2017 - Igbo Day: How Bayelsa CP averted crisis in Catholic Church
Home / Cover / World News / Fatal knife terror attack at Marseille train station

Fatal knife terror attack at Marseille train station

— 1st October 2017

Two people have been killed in a knife attack at Marseille’s Saint Charles train station.

The assailant has been shot dead by security forces in the southern French city. The incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, media report.

“Two victims have been stabbed to death,” regional police chief Olivier de Mazieres told AFP.

France’s Interior Minister, Gérard Collomb, said he was immediately travelling to the scene.

France’s national police tweeted that the situation at the station had been resolved, and the perpetrator “neutralised and shot down”.

Train traffic has been stopped, it said. Police had earlier asked people to avoid the area.

An unnamed official told France’s Le Monde newspaper that the assailant had cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest).

French media report that both victims were women; one had her throat cut and the other was stabbed to death.

According to BFMTV, the attacker was killed by French soldiers who were already in the station as part of Operation Sentinelle, which sees combat troops patrol streets and protect key sites amid an ongoing state of emergency.

The man who carried out the attack was in his twenties and of North African appearance, reports say.

(Source: BBC)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fatal knife terror attack at Marseille train station

— 1st October 2017

Two people have been killed in a knife attack at Marseille’s Saint Charles train station. The assailant has been shot dead by security forces in the southern French city. The incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, media report. “Two victims have been stabbed to death,” regional police chief Olivier de Mazieres told…

  • Police confirm release of abducted ACP

    — 1st October 2017

    The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the release of Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Adeniyi and his driver, who were abducted on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police chief and driver were abducted on Funtua-Birnin Gwari road. Adeniyi is the ACP in charge Police Criminal Investigation Department in…

  • U.S: O.J Simpson released from prison

    — 1st October 2017

    O.J. Simpson—the former football star, convicted kidnapper and author of the book If I Did It—was released from a Nevada prison this morning, a day earlier than expected. “The Nevada Department of Corrections, in an effort to ensure public safety and reduce the potential for incident,” the Nevada DOC wrote on Facebook, “released Orenthal James Simpson #1027820, on October…

  • Catalonia referendum: Hundreds injured in clashes

    — 1st October 2017

    Catalan officials say at least 337 people have been injured in clashes as police try to prevent voting in Catalonia’s independence referendum. The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country’s constitutional court. Police officers are preventing people from voting, and seizing ballot papers and boxes at polling…

  • Is GDP still relevant to measure Nigeria’s economic progress?

    — 1st October 2017

    (Cecilia Ologunagba – NAN) For many decades, statisticians and economists have used Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the basic tool for measuring economic progress. GDP aggregates the value of all economic activities in a country. It is the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share