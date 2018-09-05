– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - HiFL: Teams battle for final four slots
5th September 2018 - AITEO Cup Rookie Round holds on Wednesday
5th September 2018 - Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo
5th September 2018 - Eagles train foot-volleyball for Seychelles 
5th September 2018 - International donors pledge $2.52bn to fight Boko Haram
5th September 2018 - Fast Five FC wins Premier Cool 5-a-side football tourney 
5th September 2018 - INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi
5th September 2018 - Kaduna flood victims count losses, appeal to state govt, NEMA for help
5th September 2018 - Nigeria doomed without restructuring – Attah, ex-Akwa Ibom gov
5th September 2018 - Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Fast Five FC wins Premier Cool 5-a-side football tourney 
Fast Five FC

Fast Five FC wins Premier Cool 5-a-side football tourney 

— 5th September 2018

Fast Five FC has emerged winners of the Premier Cool, a brand of PZ Cussons, tagged ‘Turf Wars’ 5-A-side football tournament held at the Children International School, Lekki. 

It was quite a relaxed atmosphere before the matches began, as guests were treated to some special comforts which included: Pedicures, haircuts, and other games to get everyone relaxed.

Soon it was time for the business of the day as the 8 qualifying teams: Fast Five FC, PhotostudioNG FC, Hunters FC, Juniorates FC, Bomb Squad FC, Odd Twelve FC, Old Ladies FC, and Ballers FC, took to the pitch to battle it out.

READ ALSO South Africa enters ‘technical recession’

At the end of the semi-finals, Fast Five FC and PhotostudioNG progressed to the final, while Hunters FC and Juniorates FC faced off for third place.

The final match was nothing short of thrilling, as fans were kept at the edge of their seats for the duration of the match.

Fast Five FC, who appeared to be the fan favourites, were already down by 4 goals at the resumption of the second half, but they dug deep and took the game to extra-time after 4 quick-fire goals.

PhotostudioNG FC soon found their way back in front, but Fast Five got another last-gasp equalizer and took the game to penalties.

It was equally a fierce battle, but Fast Five FC emerged champions as they won 3-2 on penalties, completing an incredible comeback.

The winning team took home the top cash prize of N3million, while the second and third-placed teams walked away with cash prizes of N1.5million and N750, 000 respectively.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CAIRO

Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo

— 5th September 2018

Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has joined in pouring tributes to the former NDDC late P. Z. Aginighan who died in a ghastly car crash last Saturday alongside his son and personal aide. Dr. Cairo described the death of the former NDDC boss as very unfortunate…

  • Boko Haram

    International donors pledge $2.52bn to fight Boko Haram

    — 5th September 2018

    Donors at the international conference on Boko Haram holding in Berlin have pledged $2.52 billion (2.17 billion euros) to help countries in the Lake Chad Basin fight Boko Haram. Germany’s foreign ministry said the aid would be disbursed “in the coming years” to Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon, where the jihadist group launched frequent suicide…

  • INEC failed on VOTERS registration – Gbadamosi

    INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi

    — 5th September 2018

    It’s not enough to merely extend the exercise. By design the exercise is intended to deny the rights of eligible voters the opportunity to register Remi Adefulu Babatunde Gbadamosi hails from the renowned political family of the late Alhaji Sule Oyesola Gbadamosi who was fondly called SOG in his days as one of the leaders…

  • FORMER AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR ATTAH

    Nigeria doomed without restructuring – Attah, ex-Akwa Ibom gov

    — 5th September 2018

    “I can tell you with conviction that if the APC manages to win Akwa Ibom today, it would be in spite of rather than because of Akpabio” Chukwudi Nweje Obong Victor Attah, is the former governor of Akwa Ibom State. He speaks on the gale defections across party lines, registration of political parties, cabals in…

  • GITEX

    Nigeria gears up for GITEX as NITDA inaugurates LOC

    — 5th September 2018

    GITEX is the premier technology event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The event annually hosts over 184,000 trade visitors and delegates from more than 140 countries Chinenye Anuforo To ensure the country’s effective participation at this year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) and to also expose its startups, the National Information Technology Development…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share