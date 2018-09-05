Fast Five FC wins Premier Cool 5-a-side football tourney 

Fast Five FC has emerged winners of the Premier Cool, a brand of PZ Cussons, tagged ‘Turf Wars’ 5-A-side football tournament held at the Children International School, Lekki.

It was quite a relaxed atmosphere before the matches began, as guests were treated to some special comforts which included: Pedicures, haircuts, and other games to get everyone relaxed.

Soon it was time for the business of the day as the 8 qualifying teams: Fast Five FC, PhotostudioNG FC, Hunters FC, Juniorates FC, Bomb Squad FC, Odd Twelve FC, Old Ladies FC, and Ballers FC, took to the pitch to battle it out.

At the end of the semi-finals, Fast Five FC and PhotostudioNG progressed to the final, while Hunters FC and Juniorates FC faced off for third place.

The final match was nothing short of thrilling, as fans were kept at the edge of their seats for the duration of the match.

Fast Five FC, who appeared to be the fan favourites, were already down by 4 goals at the resumption of the second half, but they dug deep and took the game to extra-time after 4 quick-fire goals.

PhotostudioNG FC soon found their way back in front, but Fast Five got another last-gasp equalizer and took the game to penalties.

It was equally a fierce battle, but Fast Five FC emerged champions as they won 3-2 on penalties, completing an incredible comeback.

The winning team took home the top cash prize of N3million, while the second and third-placed teams walked away with cash prizes of N1.5million and N750, 000 respectively.