The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert
18th April 2018 - More countries renew partnership with ECOWAS
18th April 2018 - Commonwealth countries unite against human trafficking, child exploitation
18th April 2018 - Buhari list ways to ease business among commonwealth countries
18th April 2018 - Plateau United commiserates with Kano Pillars over Akilu death
18th April 2018 - North, South Korea agree to broadcast live parts of April 27 summit
18th April 2018 - BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace
18th April 2018 - Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs
18th April 2018 - ‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident
18th April 2018 - Open defecation: Carter Centre calls for effective policy against practice
Home / National / Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert
Alhassan Mohammed Gani - Herdsmen Farmer CONFLICT

Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert

— 18th April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

The lingering farmers/herdsmen conflict across the country is not as a result of differences in ethnicity or religion, but fierce competition for access to diminishing land and water resources.

This was part of a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of a two-day first national conference on the dynamics of pastoral nomadism in contemporary Nigeria, which held at the Federal University of Kashere.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed Gani, read the communiqué to newsmen at the Gombe International Hotel.

While noting that the conflict between farmers and herdsmen has led to incalculable destruction across the country, undermining national stability and security, participants identified diminishing land and water resources in the Chad/Benue drainage basins, engendered by Climate Change and human activity, as leading cause of the crisis.

The communiqué argued against the trivialisation of the conflict between farmers and herders as well as the refusal by policy makers, opinion leaders and even experts, to admit the conflict a matter of public interest.

“Often, the claim is that cattle rearing and farming are personal enterprise,” the participants said.

“The enormity of the conflict makes it a matter of public interest due to the evidence of the colossal economic, social and political consequences.”

They observed that lack of formative action towards identifying, reassessing and building a strategic roadmap for the development of the millions of hectares legally acquired by the Federal Government across various states for the purpose of grazing.

It equally noted that conflict between farmers and herdsmen is a familiar phenomenon across the world, but has been strategically managed in the interest of both parties and society.

On the way forward, the participants, among others recommendations, suggested the need to design “appropriate, comprehensive and positive integration programme to integrate nomadic herdsmen into the Nigerian society, culturally and politically.”

It also called for the creation of a fund for the programme of making herdsmen sedentary, to be used in subsidizing access to land, development of ranches and capacity building for the intensification of pastoralism and crop production.

The conference also tasked the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Ministry for Agriculture and all relevant Federal agencies on the urgent need to assess and build a strategic roadmap for the development of the millions of hectares legally acquired by the Federal Government, in line with Section 28-29 of the Land Use Act.

“States that are politically willing, especially in the two major livestock corridors in the northeast and northwest, should be supported by the Federal Government to resuscitate moribund grazing reserves and develop new ones,” the communiqué recommended.

About 1,200 participants attended the conference, including government representatives from relevant state and Federal MDAs, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, the academia, civil society organizations, students and media.

It brought together experts, policymakers, specialised agencies, CSOs, farmers and herdsmen representatives as well as researchers to exchange views and share information on burning issue of pastoral nomadism in contemporary Nigeria.

The technical session featured the presentation of 9 papers and a roundtable discussion for input from select stakeholders.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alhassan Mohammed Gani - Herdsmen Farmer CONFLICT

Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert

— 18th April 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe The lingering farmers/herdsmen conflict across the country is not as a result of differences in ethnicity or religion, but fierce competition for access to diminishing land and water resources. This was part of a communique issued on Wednesday at the end of a two-day first national conference on the dynamics of pastoral…

  • Jean-Claude Kassi Brou ECOWAS

    More countries renew partnership with ECOWAS

    — 18th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Additional countries have renewed commitment to promote cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). To that effect, six new envoys have presented letters of credence to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, in Abuja, according to a statement by the Communications Division of the ECOWAS Commission….

  • Migrant Route Human TRAFFICKING

    Commonwealth countries unite against human trafficking, child exploitation

    — 18th April 2018

    As part of measures to address the growing and worrying incidents of human trafficking, child exploitation and modern slavery, the U.K. Home Office and its Department for International Development (DfID) have set up a £5.5 million aid package for governments, law enforcement and legislative action. This was announced today as part of the broad commitment of…

  • Buhari EASE of doing business Commonwealth

    Buhari list ways to ease business among commonwealth countries

    — 18th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye President Muhammadu Buhari has identified factors that would help facilitate trade among Commonwealth countries. The Nigerian president lists Trade and Investment Facilitation; Ease of Doing Business and Regional Integration; and Inclusive Growth with the empowerment of women and the youth, as enabling measures to that end. According to the President’s Special Adviser on…

  • OMO AGEGE ARRESTED

    BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace

    — 18th April 2018

    Daily Sun has learnt that the man behind the early morning incident at the Nigerian Senate, where the mace of the Red Chamber was stolen in a daring attack by hoodlums, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested by authorities. Omo-Agege, an APC senator representing Delta West, had earlier been suspended by the Senate on Thursday, April…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share