Home / National / Herdsmen/Farmer clashes: 257 killed since January, says FG
herdsmen-farmer CLASHES 257 killed since january

Herdsmen/Farmer clashes: 257 killed since January, says FG

— 19th April 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Federal Government of Nigeria has estimated that about 257 persons have been killed since January in the course of a spate of herdsmen clashes and violence in swathes of the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who quoted the figure in Katsina on Thursday, explained that the number was recorded in 30 incidents from across the country.

Mustapha spoke at the opening ceremony of the Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting (FSSAM), where he was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Sulaiman Haliru, who is also Chairman of the forum.

In a statement, Mustapha said:

“Within the last few months, we have recorded a total of over 30 incidents which have claimed lives of more than 257 persons within this year alone.

“States most affected are Zamfara, Adamawa, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and Kaduna to mention but a few. In fact, other states in the southern parts of the country.

“Apart from these herdsmen and farmers clashes, we also have other problems, security challenges, which are also compounding the security landscape. This is in the area of kidnapping and abduction.

“Kidnapping and abduction used to be restricted to some areas but now, and from records, it is virtually a national menace, becoming so rampant everywhere.

“Another worrying issue is the increasing menace of child abuse. Children have now now become victims of criminal rape and molestation.”

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who also spoke at the event, noted that, “the state government spends over N60 million monthly in assisting and supporting the security agencies in the state.

“It is against this backdrop and our present financial position that I would like to solicit that the Federal Government comes in and looks into the issue of funding of security agencies operating in the states.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th April 2018 at 6:50 pm
    Reply

    Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria labeled northeast natives Boko Haram for fulani war of Political Control over northeast natives which has failed. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria labeling the ongoing Bloody Political War between this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, a farmers/herdsmen war, has also failed. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. The enemy has lost the war and must face full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 19th April 2018 at 6:57 pm
    Reply

    Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is worthwhile price for Liberation, for Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The enemy can only hit and run, but can never win the war, can never exist in this natives territory, can never build in this natives territory. Whatever the enemy destroyed- life, property etc., must be rebuild after the war victory completed. The God given victory is the natives’. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- their days are over in this natives territory, their judgment day has come with the Sword. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

