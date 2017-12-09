The Sun News
Farmers group donates classroom block to Nasarawa community

9th December 2017

 

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFG-CS) has taken its corporate social responsibility a step further by donating a six-room block to Gaate, a rural community in Nasarawa State.

National Coordinator of NFG-CS, Redson Tedheke said the gesture meant for the community primary school, was in addition to over 250 members of the community, mostly youths, who work in its 2,000-hectare maize farm located in the area.

He said that the gesture was in line with the mission of the cooperative group to engage in food production and job creation.

“The NFG-CS is a rural community-based farming initiative, and we have decided to empower the community and make life better for the residents because they are our hosts.

“The single building in the school is getting dilapidated and it is not safe for children to study in such an environment; so we decided to construct a new building for them,” he said.

Besides, Tedheke said that the group was also constructing a “community centre’’, which would serve as an amusement centre, for the villagers.

He stressed that the group had decided to source workers for all its projects from the community so as to empower the residents economically.

In his remarks, the head of labourers in the farm, Gabriel Apeh, said that each of the workers received a daily wage of about N1, 500, adding that this had been very helpful to the engaged persons.

He also noted that since the establishment of the farm early this year, trading activities within and outside the community had improved significantly.

The highly elated traditional ruler of Gaate, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, said that the establishment of the farm in Gaate had boosted economic activities in the community.

He also commended the group for the construction of the block of classrooms and the civic centre as well as providing them with borehole.

“They repaired our road; and also gave our people a functional borehole and many other things.

“I urge the state government to come and assist them, especially in providing security, so that the organisation can remain in our community for a long time,” he stated.

