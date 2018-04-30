Farmers, exporters earn N145bn from cashew export in 2017

As a result of value addition, farmers and exporters earned N145 billion (about $402 million) from export of cashew products in 2017, which shows that the value of Nigerian cashew has increased.

Speaking with Daily Sun, President of the National Cashew Association (NCAN), Tola Faseru, said that cashew has made a lot of progress even when compare with other commodity in the country.

He added: “In 2011, our production was about 90,000 tonnes. As at 2018, the figure rose to 22, 000 tonnes, which meant that the production was double compared with what it was between 2011 and 2017 despite issue of climate change and all of that. The earning has increase tremendously. The earning in 2011, was about $48 to $50 million annually. As at 2017, the earning was about $402 million.

“In 2011, we are talking about something within $300 and $500 per tonne but today, we are at about $1800 per tonne. That automatically means the farmers income has increased. So the price experience an upward trend in the marketability in the Nigerian cashew and acceptability across the world in the confidence we have created over the years,” he added.

According to him, cashew brand is presently gaining traction and referred to as the best at the international market, adding that the association is working with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to further boost farmers’ productivity.

He said due to the progress being recorded in the cashew industry, farmers income has increased tremendously. Saying that before now, farmers were making about 30,000 to 40,000 per tonne, today farmers can sell for about N350,000 per tonne.

He hinted that farmers are now properly drying and packaging their cashew nuts as a result of sensitization and training given to them, saying the process has helped to keep quality and peel-ability of the Nigerian cashew nuts.

Said he: “Despite, I’vory coast cashew largely supported by their government, Nigerian cashew has proved to be far better than theirs now. Most of the initiatives we are doing now on cashew here is basically private sector driven. But in recent times, we are grateful, we begin to see the readiness and willingness of government to support the sector.”