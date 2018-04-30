Farmers can make megabucks from chilli farming with value addition

Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331

Across the world, chillies are most important commercial crop that plays a vital role in the world economy since it is a widely grown spice among other spice crops.

By and large, chillies are also known as “Chili Pepper” throughout the world. Some farmers are not claiming that chilli farming is clearly more profitable than maize farming. These farmers are said to be making fortunes from chilli farming through value addition.

Growing chillies, one must seek the advise of an expert as to avoid future catastrophe because the plant requires land preparation, propagation in chilling farm, chilli treatment for raising seedlings, raising nursing seedlings, irrigation, soil requirement, climate requirement and among other factors required for growing the plant.

In general, this crop is mostly grown to obtain the fruits to use them as a major ingredient of many kinds of curries, chutneys, and also as a culinary. They are used as a spice, vegetables, sauces, condiments, fruits and in preparation for various pickles.

Millions of homes, hotels, fast foods, canteens and other consumers are using it on daily basis, which makes Chillies so popular all over the world. Chillies are mostly eaten for their excellent spicy taste and flavoured pungency. The active element “Capsaicin” one kind of alkaloid present is chillies is also extracted from them and is used as a medicinal ingredient.

Chili is the largest spice amongst the entire spice crop all over the world, however when it comes to production, India tops the list of chilli production followed by China and Ethiopia. Other chilli producing countries includes India, Myanmar, Mexico, Peru, Vietnam, Pakistan, Ghana and Bangladesh. Kenya is now producing chillies at commercial level and their farmers are making millions from chillies production. It is high time Nigerian farmers started taking the advantages of producing chillies.

People consumes chilli everyday not because of its spicy and aroma but due to its numerous health benefits. For instance, green chillies are an excellent source of many minerals and vitamins, especially of antioxidants so it can act as janitors in providing protection against damage from free radical and preventing many cancers.

The Vitamin C content of green chillies is beneficial in strengthening immunity naturally to the diseases.

Chillies also keep the prostate cancer away from the men and also helpful in reducing the high blood sugar level of the body and it release endorphins significantly into the brain and works are mood refresher among others.

The Executive Director, GoGreen Africa Initiative, Ambassador Adeniyi Bunmi said that currently, commercial chilli farming is pretty successful and anyone can earn an excellent profit with instant income because there is always a great demand in the local and international market.

According to him, beside growing on the commercial open field, people can also grown in poly houses, greenhouses, pots, containers, backyards, under shade nets, etc.

He explained: “However, the quality and quantity of yield are higher, if grown under controlled environmental conditions like growing in greenhouses. With advanced chilli farming technology, it is also possible to grow them successfully in the hydroponic system.”

Speaking on the varieties of chlli, he said presently, there are many improved varieties of chilli that are available in the market, and they often know differently depending on the area. He said some of the famous chilli varieties across the world are Kashmiri Chilli, Guntur Chilli, Bird’s Eye Chilli – Dhani, Naga Chilli, Mundu Chilli, Jwala Chilli, Kanthari Chilli, Byadagi Chilli, Green Cayenne, Red Cayenne, Yellow Cayenne, Red Ball, Green Ball, Birdseye, Jalapeno, Habanero.

He noted that there might be another variety of chilli, which is popular in some people’s area in accordance with the climate conditions and atmosphere.

Speaking on marketing, he said farmers could supply freshly harvested green chillies to the local market on the basis of market requirement. Adding that dry chilli production is more profitable farming over the green because there is always great market demand for it and, one can really make a big one from it.