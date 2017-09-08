The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2017 - Farmers angry with FG over maize import
8th September 2017 - BREAKING : ASUU, FG reach agreement at last
8th September 2017 - How my sister, Dakore, pushed me into acting –Timini Egbuson
8th September 2017 - My close shave with death -Oghenekaro Itene, actress
8th September 2017 - Sinach, my fountain of inspiration –Arese Daniels, gospel singer
8th September 2017 - ‘Secrets of our collaboration’
8th September 2017 - Why I diversified into business –Annjay, musician
8th September 2017 - PEFTI unveils new executive training facility
8th September 2017 - Lagos agog for Ighodalo’s Parents-in-Waiting conference
8th September 2017 - Desmond Elliott, Saka set to dazzle as Tatu storms cinemas
Home / Business / National / Farmers angry with FG over maize import

Farmers angry with FG over maize import

— 8th September 2017

 

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The federal government has been urged to set time line to ban the importation of maize into the country, as unchecked importation of the produce is a major threat to local production.

National Coordinator of Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS), Redson Tedheke, told Daily Sun in Abuja that the suspension of import would not only protect local farmers but also encourage massive production of the commodity.

“The federal government must set an immediate time scale to ensure that maize is not imported within months, as was done about rice. You cannot tell people to go to farm and then allow massive importation of the same thing they are conveniently producing.

“We feel there is insincerity of purpose, and we are telling government that if you allow continuous importation of maize, you are actually working against those you urge to go to the farm,” the group stated.

Tedheke, who claimed the group, has 2,000 hectares of maize farm across the nation, and still cultivating more, noted that some agro-business firms operating in Nigeria were importing large quantities of maize at relatively “low landing cost,” because of support from the exporting countries.

Although maize was not currently on the nation’s import prohibition list, he averred that there was need to check excessive importation.

To buttress their fears, the group which said the current price of locally produced maize is between N130, 000 and N250, 000 per tonne, alleged that an unnamed company had shipped in huge vessels of maize from abroad and was about to crash the price to N40, 000 per tonne.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Farmers angry with FG over maize import

— 8th September 2017

  From Magnus Eze, Abuja The federal government has been urged to set time line to ban the importation of maize into the country, as unchecked importation of the produce is a major threat to local production. National Coordinator of Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society (NFGCS), Redson Tedheke, told Daily Sun in Abuja that…

  • BREAKING : ASUU, FG reach agreement at last

    — 8th September 2017

    FG,ASUU reach new agreement From Magnus Eze, Abuja A marathon meeting between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government ended about 4am Friday with new agreement that may lead to the striking varsity teachers calling off their industrial action. The parties agreed that government would immediately commence payment of salary shortfalls as…

  • Why most Nigerians can’t afford solar roof

    — 8th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 The moment inventions cease to come, life ceases to exist, so says an American scientist. In the drive to sustain elasticity of scientific inventions, another scientist, Tesla, has manufactured a solar roof that can supply light and at the same time, shade the building tops. Solar roofing…

  • Government should enforce building insurance laws –Orimolade

    — 8th September 2017

    By Maduka Nweke Jide Orimolade is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc. An insurance professional with valuable experience that has spanned over two decades, both within and outside the country. Orimolade holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos, Akoka, and a…

  • Why FG cannot legislate on rent

    — 8th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke  For about three decades, the housing deficit in the country has caused a lot of Nigerians untold hardship worsened by the inability of government at all the levels to match their words with actions. But the federal and state governments had in the past muted the idea of making tenants pay…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share