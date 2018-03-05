The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA
5th March 2018 - Join millionaires’ club processing waste
5th March 2018 - Stay remunerated, create wealth investing in LPFO
5th March 2018 - $3.3bn Egina FPSO: Emulate Total, Reps tell IOCs
5th March 2018 - Mile 2–Wharf road, Nigeria’s businessmen’s worst nightmare
5th March 2018 - Nigerian maritime industry to grow by 5% in 2018 –Expert
5th March 2018 - Buhari backs NANTA’s aviation, tourism development projects
5th March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s aviation sector remains uncompetitive –IATA
5th March 2018 - Unemployment: Over 20,000 jobs in care-giving nationwide
5th March 2018 - ITUC tasks Nigerian labour movement
Home / Business / Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA

Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA

— 5th March 2018

Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first and leading digital agriculture platform which allows Nigerians to venture in and sponsor agriculture, has been named as a recipient of a $325,000 grant from dedicated GSMA global team Mobile for Development as part of the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Fund.

The award was granted at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

The grant will allow the multiple award-winning startup develop a mobile app for smartphones and feature phones that will enable farmers and Technical Field Specialists interact about farm related activities. The app will also deliver other services to farmers, such as information, electronic payments and training.

Launched in 2016, the Fund was set up to provide selected start-ups in Africa and Asia Pacific with grant funding, technical assistance and the opportunity to partner with mobile operators in order to scale their products and services into sustainable businesses with positive socio-economic impact.

Other recipients of the 2017 equity-free grant award include Ugandan Fintech startup Ensibuuko and online mpayment platform LipaMobile, Tanzanian Micro-Health Insurance product Jammi Africa, Kenyan education mobile platform Kytabu and Optimetriks , Zambian Musanga Logistics, Nigerian e-learning platform PrepClass, Egyptian Carpooling app Raye7 and multinational knowledge-based network, Lynk.

Onyeka Akumah, Co-Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy said, “we at Farmcrowdy are honoured to have our hard work recognised and supported by GSMA. We are thrilled about the possibilities this grant will provide as we continually strive to remain at the forefront of innovation in Agritech across Nigeria. This award will play a crucial part in the continued journey towards scaling our activities across the country while building our relationships with the telecommunication partners of GSMA across Nigeria.”

Launched just over a year ago, Farmcrowdy, the only African startup from Techstars Atlanta’s 2017 cohort, recently announced a $1million seed fund led by international and local investors including Social Capital, Cox Enterprises and Techstars Ventures.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA

— 5th March 2018

Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first and leading digital agriculture platform which allows Nigerians to venture in and sponsor agriculture, has been named as a recipient of a $325,000 grant from dedicated GSMA global team Mobile for Development as part of the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Fund. The award was granted at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018…

  • Join millionaires’ club processing waste

    — 5th March 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji Waste recycling business is a booming enterprise in Nigeria. This business is a money spinner but if you don’t start and continue doing it the right way, you may run into hitches thereby turning your money into a waste instead of turning waste into money. Waste recycling business is money but any business…

  • Stay remunerated, create wealth investing in LPFO

    — 5th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The acute shortage of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) mostly used by industries and power generating plants is currently threatening the survival of many companies. LPFO is one of the products in the fractional distillation of crude oil, which is also used to run boilers in textile and cement manufacturing industries. Due to…

  • $3.3bn Egina FPSO: Emulate Total, Reps tell IOCs

    — 5th March 2018

    As the integration of the six locally fabricated topside modules of Total’s Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) begins, the House of Representatives has told other International Oil Companies (IOCs) to take a cue from the investment decision of Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI). Chairman, House Committee on Local Content, Mr. Emmanuel Ekon, gave the advise…

  • Mile 2–Wharf road, Nigeria’s businessmen’s worst nightmare

    — 5th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Apapa business community including residents were excited last year when told that the construction of road would be completed in June. The news came after years of despondency, frustration and deaths recorded by  residents and workers who ply the road regularly. Speaking while inspecting the  construction of the Wharf Road in Lagos, the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share