The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Farm to School Africa trains 1,800 students in agriculture
5th March 2018 - Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA
5th March 2018 - Join millionaires’ club processing waste
5th March 2018 - Stay remunerated, create wealth investing in LPFO
5th March 2018 - $3.3bn Egina FPSO: Emulate Total, Reps tell IOCs
5th March 2018 - Mile 2–Wharf road, Nigeria’s businessmen’s worst nightmare
5th March 2018 - Nigerian maritime industry to grow by 5% in 2018 –Expert
5th March 2018 - Buhari backs NANTA’s aviation, tourism development projects
5th March 2018 - Why Nigeria’s aviation sector remains uncompetitive –IATA
5th March 2018 - Unemployment: Over 20,000 jobs in care-giving nationwide
Home / Business / Farm to School Africa trains 1,800 students in agriculture

Farm to School Africa trains 1,800 students in agriculture

— 5th March 2018

As part of efforts to support Federal Government’s initiative to attractive Nigerian youths to agriculture, Farm to School Africa has trained about 1, 800 students across five secondary schools in Akure, Ondo state.

The programme, which was initiated by Springboard Nigeria, was setup to help build the interest of young people in agriculture through training and establishment of farms in schools, thereby creating and nurturing interest in sustainable farming.

However, the students were trained in various aspects of agriculture such as poultry, seeds and seedling multiplication and crop production.

Speaking at the launch of the project at Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure, Ondo state, the Founder and CEO of Springboard Nigeria, Lawrence Alaba Afere, said that the Farm to School programme would help build the interest of young people in agriculture that want to study it in the university and take it up as a career after graduation.

According to him, a lot of young people do not want to take up agriculture as a profession because they do not understand the business aspect of agriculture.

He added: “So the Farm to School initiative is catching them young at the secondary school level and training them on agriculture as a business. The initiative is being sponsored by the Mitsubishi Corporation Fund for Europe and Africa and that the organisation is working in partnership with the Ondo state Ministry of Agriculture and education on the programme.

He explained that with the support of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, agricultural science teachers in the schools are trained by extension officers to serve as trainers within the schools for students.

“By this we are building a sustainable network of agric educators. The initiative will be replicated in other schools across the state.” Also speaking at the launch, Jemimah Ibitokun, project coordinator, Farm to School Africa, said that with the training and the involvement of the students in the entire process of farming, their interest in agriculture would increase.

“If we monitor them well and closely we would have about 70 percent of them applying to study agriculture in the university not because it was the course giving to them by the school,” Ibitokun said. Steven Temitope Ojo, prinicipal, Oyemekun Grammar School, said that the programme would help the country and Ondo state in particular address the issue of unemployment, as the students have seen how profitable farming can be.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Farm to School Africa trains 1,800 students in agriculture

— 5th March 2018

As part of efforts to support Federal Government’s initiative to attractive Nigerian youths to agriculture, Farm to School Africa has trained about 1, 800 students across five secondary schools in Akure, Ondo state. The programme, which was initiated by Springboard Nigeria, was setup to help build the interest of young people in agriculture through training…

  • Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA

    — 5th March 2018

    Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first and leading digital agriculture platform which allows Nigerians to venture in and sponsor agriculture, has been named as a recipient of a $325,000 grant from dedicated GSMA global team Mobile for Development as part of the GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator Innovation Fund. The award was granted at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2018…

  • Join millionaires’ club processing waste

    — 5th March 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji Waste recycling business is a booming enterprise in Nigeria. This business is a money spinner but if you don’t start and continue doing it the right way, you may run into hitches thereby turning your money into a waste instead of turning waste into money. Waste recycling business is money but any business…

  • Stay remunerated, create wealth investing in LPFO

    — 5th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The acute shortage of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) mostly used by industries and power generating plants is currently threatening the survival of many companies. LPFO is one of the products in the fractional distillation of crude oil, which is also used to run boilers in textile and cement manufacturing industries. Due to…

  • $3.3bn Egina FPSO: Emulate Total, Reps tell IOCs

    — 5th March 2018

    As the integration of the six locally fabricated topside modules of Total’s Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) begins, the House of Representatives has told other International Oil Companies (IOCs) to take a cue from the investment decision of Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI). Chairman, House Committee on Local Content, Mr. Emmanuel Ekon, gave the advise…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share