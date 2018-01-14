Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a rice farm labourer identified as Jacob Monday, for alleged armed robbery and attempted murder.

The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on January 2, 2018, following a complaint that on December 19, 2017, he had attacked and robbed the supervisor of the rice farm located at Alabata Village in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State.

The supervisor, one Monday Ale Dare, was said to have been attacked by the suspect, when he went to pay salary of the farm workers.

Oyeyemi said that the matter was reported by one of the workers, Kamoru Akanbi at Owode Egba Police Division that the supervisor, came to the farm to pay workers salary, when he was hit on the head by Jacob.

According to Kamoru, it was a standard practise for the supervisor to inspect each worker’s portion before payment. And after inspecting the portion of Jacob and paid him, Jacob suddenly hit him with a club on the head and the blow made the man lost consciousness.

He further told the police that Jacob went ahead to inflict several cuts on him with machete, after which the suspect dispossessed him of the money meant for salary of other workers and fled.

The PPRO, stated that “on the strength of the report, the DPO of Owode-Egba, CSP Sheu Alao, detailed detectives to the scene where the victim was quickly rushed to an hospital for medical attention.

“The suspect was later tracked down to Kabba in Kogi State where he was arrested and brought down to Owode Egba Division.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) for investigation and prosecution”.