The Sun News
Latest
14th January 2018 - Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder
14th January 2018 - Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo
14th January 2018 - How killed militant leader threatened me – Minister
14th January 2018 - Farmers seek support for UN’s Zero Hunger Programme in Nigeria
14th January 2018 - Inyama is verbatim sports Administrator of 2017
14th January 2018 - Analysis: unmasking the 7 governors who want Buhari to run in 2019
14th January 2018 - Lawmaker calls for probe of EU assisted water project in Adamawa
14th January 2018 - Liberia: Johnson-Sirleaf expelled from Unity Party
14th January 2018 - Panic in Hawaii after ballistic missile false alarm
14th January 2018 - INEC declares Umeh winner of Anambra Central Senatorial District election
Home / National / Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder

Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder

— 14th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a rice farm labourer identified as Jacob Monday, for alleged armed robbery and attempted murder.

The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on January 2, 2018, following a complaint that on December 19, 2017, he had attacked and robbed the supervisor of the rice farm located at Alabata Village in Obafemi-Owode local government area of Ogun State.

The supervisor, one Monday Ale Dare, was said to have been attacked by the suspect, when he went to pay salary of the farm workers.

Oyeyemi said that the matter was reported by one of the workers, Kamoru Akanbi at Owode Egba Police Division that the supervisor, came to the farm to pay workers salary, when he was hit on the head by Jacob.

According to Kamoru, it was a standard practise for the supervisor to inspect each worker’s portion before payment. And after inspecting the portion of Jacob and paid him, Jacob suddenly hit him with a club on the head and the blow made the man lost consciousness.

He further told the police that Jacob went ahead to inflict several cuts on him with machete, after which the suspect dispossessed him of the money meant for salary of other workers and fled.

The PPRO, stated that “on the strength of the report, the DPO of Owode-Egba, CSP Sheu Alao, detailed detectives to the scene where the victim was quickly rushed to an hospital for medical attention.

“The suspect was later tracked down to Kabba in Kogi State where he was arrested and brought down to Owode Egba Division.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) for investigation and prosecution”.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder

— 14th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested a rice farm labourer identified as Jacob Monday, for alleged armed robbery and attempted murder. The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on January 2, 2018, following a complaint that on December 19, 2017, he had attacked and robbed…

  • Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo

    — 14th January 2018

    NAN The traditional ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has called on both federal and state governments to reintroduce price controls in the country, particularly on food items. The traditional ruler, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, wondered why there had not been stabilisation in…

  • How killed militant leader threatened me – Minister

    — 14th January 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Minister of State for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has broken his silence over allegations by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson that he was the sponsor of militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo aka Karowei, who was killed while trying to escape after his arrest for the beheading and killing of a security…

  • Farmers seek support for UN’s Zero Hunger Programme in Nigeria

    — 14th January 2018

    NAN Farmers in Nigeria under the Zero Hunger Commodity Associations, has urged governments at all levels to support the the Farmers in Nigeria under the Zero Hunger Commodity Associations, has urged governments at all levels to support the the Zero Hunger Nigeria Programme to achieve its targets and objectives particularly through farmer-friendly programmes. The association,…

  • Analysis: unmasking the 7 governors who want Buhari to run in 2019

    — 14th January 2018

    Segun Adio Political parties in Nigeria has between August 18 to October 7, 2018, to conduct their primaries for the choice of their candidates to fly the flags various parties in the 2019 general elections. This was as contained in the electoral guidelines released recently by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But eight months…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share