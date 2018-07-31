Besides, it makes transportation Herculean as adjoining communities hardly access the popular Alifokpa market especially during rainy season. To access the market, women and young men have to trek between three and four hours. Motorcycles and customised rickety vehicles are the available means of transportation. It was learnt that those who own motorcycles smile to the bank as they have reconstructed their them to be able to convey goods and passengers to and from the markets. READ ALSO: Cross River, Ebonyi communal clashes affect nation’s food security – FG At one of the markets, makeshift tents are constructed with sticks and palm fronds to serve as shades and shelter for sellers and buyers. The market day comes every five days and it is called “Obarike Ogidi” by the locals.

Some of the residents complain that due to lack of access roads, they have been totally impoverished. Mr. Joseph Okara, said he loses between 60 to 80 percent of his farm produce due to his inability to access a market.

Okara said: “I have been farming for about 18 years. It is because of the lack of equipment and bad road that I am still like this (poor). The road is bad and before you can get someone to come and buy, they will offer ten naira and when I look at the labour I put into it, I feel bad. I decided to go into orange farming and sometimes it yields sometimes it doesn’t. I do manual labour and I don’t have any helping hand.

“Our major challenge is the road. If the government will hear us, it is just to help us and repair the road. That is the first thing they are supposed to do. Sometimes, the Benue people come to buy but they can’t drive in because of the bad road. They have to park their trucks afar and sometimes come by motorcycles.”