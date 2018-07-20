FG to take over, complete Farin Ruwa Dam— 20th July 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja
In its bid to complete all ongoing and abandoned water projects in the country, the Federal Government said it will takeover the construction of Farin Ruwa Dam in Nasarawa State.
Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dr Musa Ibrahim, made the disclosure when he received a delegation from Nasarawa State, yesterday, in Abuja.
The project was conceptualised in 2001, with the intention of providing about 20mw of power to Nasarawa State, but due to paucity of funds, the project could not be completed.
In a statement, Ibrahim, said the dam was listed as Federal Ministry of Water Resources’ project and has been captured in the 2018 budget appropriation.
He charged the technical teams of both the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and their counterpart from Nasarawa State to look critically at the project status, level of completion and the possibility of incorporating other components, like irrigation, water supply and hydro power generation into it, before the signing of Memorandum of Understanding.
In his reponse, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, said the dam project, which was started in 2001, has reached 60 perecnt completion as at 2007.
Represented his Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Orthm Akaaka, Al-makura said administration is determined to complete all the ongoing and abandoned projects.
