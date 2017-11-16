The Sun News
Home / National / Farida Waziri was hired to attack me – Jonathan

Farida Waziri was hired to attack me – Jonathan

— 16th November 2017

• Name the person I stopped you from investigating, says ex-president

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has accused former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Farida Waziri,  of lying against him.

Waziri was chairman of the anti-graft agency during Jonathan’s administration.

Over the weekend, she alleged that her refusal to back down from the probe of one of the masterminds of the fuel subsidy scam earned her a dismissal from Jonathan.

In his reaction, Jonathan charged Farida to reveal the identity of the person she claimed to have been sacked for investigating.

Writing on his Twitter handle, yesterday, Jonathan said failure to give such evidence will prove she was hired to attack him.

He wrote: “If Farida is not telling lies, she should mention the person or company she was investigating and she was stopped, let the EFCC investigate.

“Crime has no statute bar. If she can’t, then, she was simply hired to attack me.”

