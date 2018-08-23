FAO trains 51 agric workers to boost extension services in North East

NAN

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says it has trained no fewer than 51 agricultural workers under its Farmer Field School (FFS) in the North East.

FAO’s Communication and Reporting Officer, Ms Patrina Pink, in Maiduguri said, on Thursday, that the training was to provide farmers with extension services information (farming and pastoral advice), market access and financial capital.

Pink said the organisation had on August 18, graduated the second batch of trainees to support conflict-affected farmers in the northeast with the skills to set up and run at least two farmer field schools.

She said the school was an interactive and participatory ‘learning by doing’ approach which involved groups of 20-25 farmers, pastoralists or fisher folk and a trained facilitator.

According to her, the group members experiment with best practices and discuss challenges and solutions to agriculture related issues in their own local context.

“The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) graduated its second batch of FFS facilitators on Aug.18, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno.

“FFSs usually comprised of resource-poor participants who typically face limited access to education, information, extension (for farming and pastoral advice) services, market access and financial capital,” Pink said in a statement.

She quoted Mr Suffyan Koroma, the FAO’s Representative in Nigeria, as saying that the school was another entry point for the organisation to support the most at-risk farming households in the Northeast.

READ ALSO: FRSC, association conduct free eye tests for motorists

Koroma said in the statement that the UN agency planned to install at least 100 of the farmers’ school in 2018 with regional partners.

“Smallholder farmers face huge hurdles in managing increasingly complex agro-ecosystems.

“Through FFSs, farmers will learn how to create sustainable solutions to farming and pastoral issues.

“FAO works closely with farmers to ensure that inputs they receive are being properly utilised, and that they are employing the most effective techniques in the management,” Koroma said.