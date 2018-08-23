– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - FAO trains 51 agric workers to boost extension services in North East
23rd August 2018 - FRSC, association conduct free eye tests for motorists
23rd August 2018 - 2019: APC dissociates self from publicised timetable for primaries
23rd August 2018 - Sallah: Foundation distributes over 60 cows to indigent Nigerians
23rd August 2018 - NESREA tasks producers on waste management
23rd August 2018 - 3 burnt to death in Kogi accident
23rd August 2018 - Uganda opens Ebola treatment units at border with DRC
23rd August 2018 - Kebbi police nab drug peddlers with 18 cartons of diazepam, 3 cartons of tramadol
23rd August 2018 - Agric expert recommends fiscal discipline, infrastructure development to reduce poverty
23rd August 2018 - Turbaning: Igbo community in Katsina congratulates Kalu
Home / National / FAO trains 51 agric workers to boost extension services in North East
FAO

FAO trains 51 agric workers to boost extension services in North East

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says it has trained no fewer than 51 agricultural workers under its Farmer Field School (FFS) in the North East.

FAO’s Communication and Reporting Officer, Ms Patrina Pink, in Maiduguri said, on Thursday, that the training was to provide farmers with extension services information (farming and pastoral advice), market access and financial capital.

Pink said the organisation had on August 18, graduated the second batch of trainees to support conflict-affected farmers in the northeast with the skills to set up and run at least two farmer field schools.

She said the school was an interactive and participatory ‘learning by doing’ approach which involved groups of 20-25 farmers, pastoralists or fisher folk and a trained facilitator.

According to her, the group members experiment with best practices and discuss challenges and solutions to agriculture related issues in their own local context.

“The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) graduated its second batch of FFS facilitators on Aug.18, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno.

“FFSs usually comprised of resource-poor participants who typically face limited access to education, information, extension (for farming and pastoral advice) services, market access and financial capital,” Pink said in a statement.

She quoted Mr Suffyan Koroma, the FAO’s Representative in Nigeria, as saying that the school was another entry point for the organisation to support the most at-risk farming households in the Northeast.

READ ALSO: FRSC, association conduct free eye tests for motorists

Koroma said in the statement that the UN agency planned to install at least 100 of the farmers’ school in 2018 with regional partners.

“Smallholder farmers face huge hurdles in managing increasingly complex agro-ecosystems.

“Through FFSs, farmers will learn how to create sustainable solutions to farming and pastoral issues.

“FAO works closely with farmers to ensure that inputs they receive are being properly utilised, and that they are employing the most effective techniques in the management,” Koroma said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAO

FAO trains 51 agric workers to boost extension services in North East

— 23rd August 2018

NAN The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says it has trained no fewer than 51 agricultural workers under its Farmer Field School (FFS) in the North East. FAO’s Communication and Reporting Officer, Ms Patrina Pink, in Maiduguri said, on Thursday, that the training was to provide farmers with extension services information…

  • FRSC

    FRSC, association conduct free eye tests for motorists

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Benue State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has conducted free eye tests for more than 60 commercial motorists, in Makurdi. The command conducted the tests in partnership with the Benue State Chapter of the Optometrists Association of Nigeria. The exercise, described as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of…

  • APC

    2019: APC dissociates self from publicised timetable for primaries

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has not released the timetable for State, National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primaries, as it is being reported in a section of the media. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, made this known in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, while reacting to…

  • COLLEGE

    Sallah: Foundation distributes over 60 cows to indigent Nigerians

    — 23rd August 2018

    Bianca Iboma The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Foundation, on Tuesday, slaughtered and distributed no fewer than 60 cows to indigent Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir. The meat distribution which is an annual event which took place at the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) campus in Opic area of Ogun state. The Principal of…

  • NESREA

    NESREA tasks producers on waste management

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has urged producers to ensure that their process and post-consumption waste were properly managed. Lagos State Coordinator of NESREA, Mr. Nosa Aigbedion said, on Thursday, in Lagos that proper disposal would ensure a cleaner and healthier environment. Aigbedion said that there was need for producers…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share