Fantasy Premier League tips: Overpriced FPL stars to avoid

Fantasy Premier League tips can help you avoid some of the biggest potential traps ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Mohamed Salah has sparked the hottest debate in Fantasy Premier League ahead of the new 2018/19 season.

The Liverpool winger smashed the all-time FPL record with a stunning 303 points haul last season, but his price has risen to £13.0m to match his terrific form.

Salah will no doubt enjoy a strong season, but he may not be worth sacrificing top talents all across the pitch in your FPL team.

He isn’t the only superstar to be overpriced ahead of the new season, with 10 players in particular not worth their prices compared to players around them.

Top Fantasy Premier League teams are built with a balance of world-beating stars and obscure potential gems.

Paying over the odds for one specific player will lead to sacrificing quality elsewhere on the pitch, and in the long run, it almost certainly won’t be worth the big outlay.

But who are the overpriced players in FPL that you should avoid ahead of this season?

Goalkeepers

A top stopper can provide a solid flow of clean sheets that could add up to a huge total by the end of the season, but some elite keepers miss out on save points due to their teams’ solid defences.

David de Gea (Manchester United – £6.0m) – He’s a great keeper who will surely rack up big points, but strong options are available for a lot less.

Defenders

FPL bosses should never underestimate the amount of points their defensive stars can achieve, but over-spending on full-backs and central stars will leave you short elsewhere.

Victor Moses (Chelsea – £6.0m) – The Nigerian star is likely to lose his place as Sarri reverts to a back four.

Danny Rose (Tottenham – £6.0m) – He is likely to be a backup to Ben Davies, or at most, competition for the Welshman.

Antonio Valencia (Manchester United – £6.5m) – The new United captain has suffered a turbulent pre-season along with his team. They could struggle.

Midfielders

Top-scoring, assist-providing midfield aces are key to success, but there are plenty of lower cost options who will flourish this season as opposed to the overpriced stars.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool – £13.0m) – The quality of your XI will be sacrificed for him. Is it really worth the risk?

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City – £11.0m) – England star is in real danger of having his points total curtailed by Riyad Mahrez.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal – £8.5m) – Not awful value, but considering the players around him with far higher points totals last year, Ozil is a gamble you shouldn’t take.

Strikers

Free-scoring strikers turn FPL teams into champions, but several expensive options aren’t guaranteed to start and, when they do, aren’t expected to set the league alight.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City – £10.5m) – If Pep Guardiola wants to replace Sergio Aguero with him, he will be a gem, but he will remain benched for the start of the campaign.

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea – £9.0m) – May initially start up front, but he has endured a shocking 2018 and failed to score during pre-season.

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace – £6.5m) – Not a costly or fashionable choice, but remains a rip-off compared to an array of strong bargains around him.