Fans to pay N35,000 for Nigeria-England match

Tickets for the Super Eagles of Nigeria high profile friendly match against the Three Lions of England have gone on sale with fans of both teams expected to pay the sum of N35,000 to watch their stars at Wembley next summer, AOIFootball.com reports.

The tickets for the game, which ranges between £70 (N35,000), £55 (N28,000), £45 (N23,000)and £35 (N18,000), depending on the category of tickets one is going for. Tickets for senior citizens is also put at N10,000 with children under the age of 16 paying N5,000.

The three-time African champions will provide an important test for Gareth Southgate’s squad as the Three Lions finalize preparations for the group games with Tunisia, Panama, and Belgium at the World Cup, while the Eagles will use the match as test for fellow Group D foes, Croatia and Iceland.

The match should provide an electric atmosphere within the stadium, with lots of support for both nations and a highly anticipated 5.15pm Saturday kick-off in early summer.

Nigeria has met England on two previous occasions at senior level, a 1-0 friendly victory at Wembley in 1994, when David Platt scored the winner, before sharing a goalless draw at the 2002 World Cup finals in Japan.