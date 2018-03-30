Fans should expect nothing but good music from me -Prince CJ

Fast rising act, Prince CJ, has called on fans to expect nothing less than good music from him.

The artiste, who recently dropped the video of his gyration song, Ojomo, told TS Weekend: “My fans should expect nothing more than good music from me. I will always be there to give them what they want. Music is not all about singing, it is also about putting out songs that fans will listen to and give a thumb up! Yes, everything has it right time. In music, they call it trending; this is the time for Ojomo.

On his latest single, he said: “My latest single, Ojomo is out and trending. Ojomo is all about love, happiness, joy, beauty and a combination of all good things. I love the song because it talks about praising God and it talks about what people are passing through in life. I love the video because it is all about the culture of the Igbo, my people. Each time I listen to the vibes, I am happy.”